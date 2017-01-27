Victory Boxing Returns To Philadelphia Saturday

Victory Boxing Promotions returns to 2300 Arena in Philadelphia this Saturday with an eight-bout card stacked with elite, undefeated prospects. It is the first of three events that Victory Boxing has on the books at the storied arena in 2017. In the main event, Jaron “Boots” Ennis (8-0, 7KO) faces Puerto Rico’s Elvin Perez (28-16-4, 19KO) in a six-round bout at welterweight.





It’s a step up in competition for Ennis, who beat Marcus Bedford via sixth round technical knockout in December. “We are moving Boots very fast,” Victory Boxing Promotions Founder and Promoter said of the young talent, who began his pro career last April with four national amateur championships and two of Philadelphia’s famed Briscoe Awards under his belt. “Boots is the real deal, and we’re going to see how he fares against a much more experienced opponent on Saturday.”

In the co-main event, boxer-cop Manny Folly (8-0, 6KO) faces Mexico’s Carlos Morgan (12-4, 6KO) in a six round bout. The bantamweight impressed crowds in November with a first round knockout over the more experienced Tibor Nadori. The young talent splits his time between boxing and policing the rough North Philadelphia neighborhood in which he grew up. Another hot Philadelphia prospect, Joshua Jones (3-0-1, 2KO), will step into the ring in his hometown versus an as yet to be determined foe. Local prospect Darren Goodall (3-0, 2KO) kicks off the Philadelphia action in a four-round, super middleweight bout versus Gary Hudson Jr. (debut). Six-foot Philly featherweight Don Smith (3-0, 2KO) is also in action versus Indiana’s Chris Nelson.

Also on the card, Victory Boxing’s busiest prospect, Mexican Junior Welterweight Carlos Sanchez (11-0, 10KO), who fought eleven times in 2016 including his January debut, faces Virginia’s Somner Martin (6-3, 4KO). Canadian knockout artist Adam Daranyi (9-0, 9KO) returns to the ring for the first time since July of last year to face experienced Maryland fighter Lenwood Dozier (12-15-2, 5KO).

Victory Boxing Promotions will debut two exciting new professionals on Saturday. Coachella welterweight Brandun Lee will embark on his professional career after a stellar amateur career that included three National Golden Gloves titles. Pasadena, California’s Christian Camarena also makes his debut at lightweight.

The weigh-in, which is open to the public, will take place Friday, January 27th at 6:00 p.m. at Holiday Inn Stadium, 900 Packer Avenue in Philadelphia.

Tickets for Super Brawl: The Undefeated begin at $40 and are available at victoryboxingpromotions.com or by calling 602-540-5075. Doors to 2300 Arena open at 6:00 and first bell is at 7:00 p.m.