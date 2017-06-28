Victor Ortiz fights Saul Corral on 7/30

Exciting former world champion Victor Ortiz (31-6-2, 24 KOs)will meet Mexico’s Saul Corral (24-9, 15 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight matchup on Sunday, July 30 that headlines Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes live from Rabobank Theater in Bakersfield, California.

Televised coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and will feature super welterweight contender Justin DeLoach (17-1, 9 KOs) taking on former title challenger Fernando Guerrero (28-4, 20 KOs) in a 10-round showdown and 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (1-0, 1 KO) in his second pro fight.

“This is a great opportunity for me to get back in the ring, shake off the ring rust and put on a show for the fans,” said Ortiz. “I’ve been really focused on training and getting myself back physically and mentally to where I need to be. This is my first time fighting since my son was born and it’s given me a whole new purpose in life. I’m thankful to everyone who has helped me get to this point and I can’t wait to go do what I do best and entertain everyone in the arena and watching on FS1 and FOX Deportes.”





“I am excited to test myself against another great former champion in Victor Ortiz,” said Corral. “Everyone who has seen me fight knows I will give it my all every time I step into the ring. I plan on being aggressive and making Ortiz very uncomfortable in the ring. He has had problems overcoming adversity in the ring and I am going to test him and give him everything I have.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Ringstar Sports, are priced at $80, $45 and $30 and are on sale Friday, June 30 for purchase online at AXS.com.

“Every time Victor Ortiz gets into the ring, you know that it is going to be an electric night and I expect another action-packed show on July 30,” said Richard Schaefer, Chairman and CEO of Ringstar Sports. “Fans here in California and watching on FS1 and FOX Deportes will get to see the former world champion against the always tough Saul Corral as he works his way back towards the top of the welterweight division. This great show will also feature a strong matchup between a rising contender in Justin DeLoach and the veteran Fernando Guerrero, plus Ringstar’s own Karlos Balderas, a 2016 U.S. Olympian who loves put on a show in the ring and will continue to prove that he has the skills to fulfill his tremendous potential.”

An action fighter who never shies away from an exchange, Ortiz returns to the ring having picked up victories over the likes of Andre Berto, Vivian Harris, and Nate Campbell while also facing the top fighters in the sport including Floyd Mayweather, Marcos Maidana and Lamont Peterson. The Kansas-native has spent time in recent years to film roles in movies such as “Southpaw” and “The Expendables 3” but is now fully focused on a return to the pinnacle of the welterweight division.





Representing Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico, Corralis the winner of 10 of his last thirteen bouts including a hard-fought defeat in his last outing against former champion Josesito Lopez. The 30-year-old has fought professionally since 2006 and went the distance in a 10-round decision loss to U.S. Olympian Sadam Ali last September. He won a Mexican title in July 2016 with a fifth-round stoppage of Francisco Medel and also challenged former champion Mike Alvarado amongst his 33 career bouts.

The 23-year-old DeLoach is one of the fastest rising contenders in the 154-pound division as he enters this bout the winner of his last seven contests, including three wins over previously unbeaten fighters Domonique Dolton, Junior Castillo and Dillon Cook. His most recent outing saw him deliver a second-round knockout of then once-beaten Christopher Pearson. The fighter from Augusta, Georgia turned pro in 2013 and won his first 10 fights before suffering a defeat in early 2015.

The 30-year-old Guerrero lives and trains out of Los Angeles but grew up in Maryland after being born in the Dominican Republic. The veteran owns victories over Ishe Smith, Abraham Han, Derrick Findley and Gabriel Rosado plus a defeat in a world title bout against Peter Quillin. A pro since 2007, Guerrero most recently challenged 154-pound contender Tony Harrison last March.

Fighting out of Santa Maria, California, the 20-year-old Balderas is the son of Mexican parents who immigrated to the United States to give their children a better life. Balderas had an impressive amateur career that included a 2014 Youth National Championship, four National PAL championships and an impressive run in the World Series of Boxing. His amateur career culminated in a trip to the 2016 Olympic Games where he represented the U.S. and defeated fighters from Kazakhstan and Japan before a decision loss in the quarterfinals. He made his pro debut back in April, forcing Michael Thomas to retire after one round.