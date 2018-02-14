Victor Ortiz faces Devon Alexander & Danny Garcia battles Brandon Rios this Sat.

Fans can enjoy a six-fight boxing feast this Saturday as Premier Boxing Champions presents two shows on separate networks from two locations, showcasing matches in the welterweight and super middleweight divisions – two of the hottest divisions in the sport – on February 17.

The evening will kick off with former welterweight world champions Victor Ortiz (32-6-2, 25 KOs) and Devon Alexander (27-4, 14 KOs) in a true crossroads battle live in primetime in the main event on FOX and FOX Deportes from Don Haskins Center on the UTEP campus in El Paso, Texas starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.





Also in televised action on the show, Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (16-0, 10 KOs) will clash with Rogelio “Porky” Medina (38-8, 32 KOs) in a 12-round IBF super middleweight title elimination bout and sensational 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (3-0, 3 KOs), a first generation Mexican-American, will take on Jorge Rojas (4-2-1, 2 KOs) in a lightweight match.

Following that will be a spectacular tripleheader live on SHOWTIME that will be headlined by former two-division champion Danny Garcia (33-1, 19 KOs) battling former world champion Brandon “Bam Bam” Rios (34-3-1, 25 KOs). In televised undercard attractions, 168-pound champion David Benavidez (19-0, 17 KOs) will defend his title against Ronald Gavril (18-2, 14 KOs) in a rematch and Yordenis Ugas (20-3, 9 KOs) takes on Ray Robinson (24-2, 12 KOs) in an IBF 147-pound title elimination bout.

“Boxing fans are in for a real treat on February 17 as six exciting bouts will unfold in two shows on two separate networks. There are no NFL games, no NBA games and no MLB games. So get ready to binge watch boxing all night,” said Tim Smith, Vice President of Communications for Haymon Boxing. “These shows include something for every boxing fans – crossroads battles, championship clashes, contenders climbing the ladder to titles and a sensational prospect embarking on a brilliant career. It should be a fun night for the fans.”

Both shows hold significance in the 147-pound and 168-pound divisions. Garcia, Alexander and Ortiz are all seeking to return to the welterweight championship ranks and Rios wants to stay in contention for his first welterweight crown. The 21-year-old Benavidez, the youngest current world champion, looks to be spectacular in the rematch with Gavril and continue on his ultimate goal of unifying the titles at 168 pounds, while Plant, Medina and Gavril are seeking to get to where he is now.