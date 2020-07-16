Victor Faust (Viktor Vykhryst) – Erol Ceylan’s new Heavyweight hope

Victor Faust is definitely a name to remember. The former amateur-standout has left his days in the unpaid ranks behind to pursue greatness in the professional boxing game. To accomplish his dreams he signed a long-term deal with German promotion EC Boxing in Hamburg, Germany. Erol Ceylan, the boss of ECB, is setting ambitious goals for his new client: „I’m 100 % sure that Victor has the ability to not only climb the ranks but become the heavyweight champion of the world. Size, skills, mentality – he’s got it all. We are very much looking forward to his progression in the future.“

Just like the Klitschko brothers Faust stems from that world-class amateur-program in the Ukraine, that has produced several outstanding fighters over the years, including Vasily Lomachenko, Oleksandr Usyk and Sergiy Derevyanchenko. The imposing 6’6’’, 232 pound giant won two european championships as well as four national titles, competed in AIBA’s World Series of Boxing and represented Germany’s supreme boxing team Traktor Schwerin. His solid basic fundamentals, astonishing physique and international accomplishments made Faust the perfect new signing for EC Boxing.

With the help of Peter Hanraths, who was one of the main figures leading Universum Boxpromotion to huge success in the 90’s and 2000’s, shaping the careers of fighters such as Dariusz Michalczewski, Felix Sturm or the Klitschko brothers, Ceylan was able to convince Faust to join the team. In late February the 28-year old made his professional debut, stopping the tough Belarus fighter Andrei Mazanik in less than a minute. As soon as the Corona-Crisis is over, Faust will come over to train at the EC Boxing Gym in Hamburg with coach Bülent Baser at his side. „It feels good to have such a great team surrounding me, so I can fully focus on the many tasks ahead. My goal is to become heavyweight champion of the world,“ Faust states with confidence.