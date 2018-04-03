Victor Conte Launches New High-Tech Boxing Training Series “Conte University TV”

Victor Conte has launched a new high-tech boxing training series called, CONTE UNIVERSITY TV. The first episode of this new advanced boxing training and educational series has recently become available.





Victor Conte is the widely known BALCO Laboratories Founder and current SNAC System CEO, with more thirty-five years of experience working with world class athletes. Conte has also been an outspoken anti-doping advocate since 2005.

Known as the “Sweet Scientist”, Conte has worked with a large stable of elite boxers which includes, Nonito Donaire, Daniel Jacobs, Shawn Porter, Demetrius Andrade, Julian Williams, Caleb Plant, Willie Monroe Jr. and many others.

Conte owns the cutting edge SNAC System research and training facility in the San Francisco

Bay Area. He has developed some extraordinary new strength & conditioning methods that include both hypoxic (low oxygen) and hyperoxic (high oxygen) protocols.

So, put on your science hats, strap on your seat belts, and check out episode one from Conte University TV, entitled “History & Evolution of Hypoxic Training”.