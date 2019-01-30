Veteran Boxing Analyst Doug Fischer Joins Thompson Boxing LIVESTREAM Team

Doug Fischer, the editor-in-chief for The Ring magazine and RingTV.com, is joining the Thompson Boxing LIVESTREAM team, the Southern California-based promoter announced today.





Fischer, 48, will handle color commentating duties, while Beto Duran returns in his role as blow-by-blow announcer.

Fischer and Duran will call the upcoming LIVESTREAM TB Presents: New Blood on Friday, Feb. 8. Boxing fans can stream the fights on our Facebook page, YouTube channel, and ThompsonBoxing.com.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Thompson Boxing,” Fischer said. “They develop world class talent through their popular monthly shows. I’m elated to see some of the young talent in person. I’m really looking forward to working with the entire Thompson Boxing team.”





“It truly is an honor having Doug as part of our broadcast team,” said Alex Camponovo, matchmaker and general manager at Thompson Boxing. “We strive for a great fan experience and our successful TB Presents live streams series will continue to improve thanks to the addition of talented people like him.”

TB Presents: New Blood starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET.

In the main event, hard-hitting junior welterweight prospect Pedro Moreno (11-0, 7 KOs) makes his headlining debut against fellow unbeaten talent Ramon Mascarena (10-0, 5 KOs) in the scheduled eight-rounder. “New Blood” takes place from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

Tickets for “New Blood” are priced at $40, $60, & $100, and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.

The Doubletree Hotel is located at 222 N. Vineyard Ave., Ontario, CA 91764 and can be reached at 909-937-0900.

“New Blood” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Everlast.

