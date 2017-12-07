Veteran boxers return to the ring in Windham

Two veterans of the ring will collide on Saturday, January 27th at the Castleton Banquet & Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire as Portland, Maine’s Jon “Rumble” Webster takes on Newark, New Jersey’s Tolan Tascoe in a four-round middleweight fight.

“You can expect to see me in great shape,” said John Webster.





“I’m in the gym every day. I’m doing roadwork every day. I can’t say this will be my final fight, but 2018 will certainly be my final year fighting. This will be my 50th fight including my pro and amateur career. This is a milestone for me.”

Jon Webster, who has a career record of 9-7-1, with 6 KO’s, began his career in 1992. He was an active fighter up until 2004 and then took a ten year break from the ring before returning in 2014. In his most recent fight, he scored an early knockdown en route to four-round unanimous decision over a fighter 14 years his junior.

Webster has fought on some very noteworthy stages in his time in boxing including the Joey Gamache – Chil Sung-Jun WBA World Lightweight Championship fight, The Gamache – Tony Lopez world title fight and the 30th anniversary show of the Muhammad Ali – Sonny Liston heavyweight title fight in Lewiston, Maine.

Webster has fought former UFC welterweight star Marcus “The Irish Hand Grenade” Davis twice including the amateur and professional ranks, and he also challenged for the NBA Super Middleweight title in Germany in 2004.

Tolan Tascoe will be entering the ring for the 11th time as a professional. In his most recent fight, he won a four-round unanimous decision over Brazil’s Paulo Desouza in Massachusetts. As of late, he has been staying active in boxing as a trainer in the gym and is regularly in the corner of former world title challenger John Thompson, winner of the 2015 ESPN Boxcino Tournament, and currently one of the top-rated American middleweights in the world.





“I don’t know how the cookie will crumble, but I expect an entertaining fight,” said Tolan Tascoe.

“We are both old school professionals that will give everything we got. I look forward to January 27th.”

Tickets for the January 27, 2018 World Class Boxing event in Windham, NH are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com.