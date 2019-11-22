Vergil Ortiz battles Brad Solomon on December 13 in Indio, CA on DAZN

Vergil Ortiz Jr.(14-0, 14 KOs) will look to end the 2019 year with another spectacular knockout win when he defends his WBA Gold Welterweight Title against Brad “King” Solomon (28-1, 9 KOs) in a 12-round fight. The event will take place Friday, Dec. 13 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and will be streamed live as part of fight season on DAZN.





“We’re absolutely proud of what Vergil Ortiz Jr. has been able to accomplish in his young career,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “That’s why we’re ending the year with him in an exciting main event fight on DAZN. The 147-pound division is one of the most competitive and popular divisions in boxing, so another knockout win will put this young talent on the path to very big fights in 2020.”

Since debuting as a professional in 2016, Ortiz Jr. knocked out every opponent in sight. The native of Grand Prairie, Texas, who has roots in Michoacan, Mexico, will return after passing the toughest test of his career with flying colors: a sixth-round stoppage victory against former world title challenger Antonio “Relentless” Orozco earlier this year. This young man is excited to return to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, the place where he made his professional debut over three years ago.

“Fantasy Springs has a special place in my heart,” said Vergil Ortiz Jr.”I made my pro debut there in July 2016. Knowing I’m headlining there is motivating me to show my fans out there how much I have improved over the years. I’m also happy because an event like this shows that I’m on the right path. Everything is going as it should be. I’ve seen Brad Solomon’s record. I’ve seen that he’s beaten Adrian Granados and Ray Robinson, so you have to be pretty skilled to beat people like them. I don’t know how this fight ends, but you can all expect a great fight.”





Solomon is a 36-year-old contender of Lafayette, Lousiana who was a standout amateur boxer before debuting as a professional in 2008. Aside from winning several Golden Gloves titles, Solomon also possess an amateur win over Javier Molina. As a professional, he as defeated tough fighters such as Freddy “The Rail” Hernandez and Adrian “El Tigre” Granados. Solomon will look to put is career back on track to a world title if he can get past Ortiz Jr.

“Vergil Ortiz Jr. is a great young prospect,” said Brad Solomon. “It’s going to be a good matchup. I’ve been out of the ring for about a year, so I have to come back and beat this young fighter. I have to show everyone in the welterweight division that I’m still here.”

Also, Bernard “The Executioner” Hopkins, Golden Boy Business Partner and Hall of Famer, will be the special VIP guest for this event. Hopkins will be in attendance for this event to meet fans, sign autographs and take pictures inside the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center. The meet-and-greet is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket to the event.





In the co-main event, Alberto “Explosivo” Machado (21-2, 17 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico will make his highly anticipated return in a 10-round fight. Machado will officially make his debut at 135 pounds after losing his WBA Super Featherweight World Title against Andrew “El Chango” Cancio. Machado will look to make a campaign for a world title in this new division.

Erik Bazinyan (23-0, 17 KOs) of Quebec, Canada will defend his NABA Super Middleweight World Title in a 10-round clash. Bazinyan is inching closer to a world title with each battle, and he’ll look to maintain his top contender status with an impressive win to close out the year. Opponents for Machado and Bazinyan will be announced shortly.

Golden Boy is also proud to announce two high-level matchups that are sure to produce fistic fireworks.





Alexis “Lex” Rocha (14-0, 9 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. will defend his WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Title in a 10-round bout against Michael “The Artist” Perez (25-3-1, 11 KOs) of Newark, N.J.

Luis Feliciano (13-0, 8 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wis. will defend his NABF Super Lightweight Title against Herbert “Ace” Acevedo (16-2-1, 6 KOs) of Garden City, Kansas in a 10-round fight.

Genaro “El Conde” Gamez (9-1, 6 KOs) of San Diego, Calif. will open the night in an eight-round lightweight clash.

Ortiz vs. Solomon is a 12-round fight for the WBA Gold Welterweight Title presented by Golden Boy. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” and Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle.” The event will take place Friday, Dec. 13 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and will be streamed live on DAZN.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT are priced at $25, $35 and $45. Tickets will be available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.