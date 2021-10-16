Vega vs Torres Official Telemundo Weights from Mexico City

Mexico City, Mexico; Boxeo Telemundo launches its Fall series next Friday Oct.15th with a clash between two world ranked contenders in the light flyweight division. WBA Fedecentro champion #15 ranked Axel “El Mini” Aragon Vega (14-4-1 8 KO’s) defends his title against WBC #14 Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres(26-19 19 KO’s) in a 10 round bout. The show billed “Youth vs Experience” will take place at the famed Auditorio BB.

Full Weights

10 rounds WBA Fedecentro Light Flyweight title

Axel “El Mini” Vega 107.6

Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres 108

8 rounds Bantamweights

Jorge Zarate: 118

Francisco “Paco” Vara 117

6 rounds Bantamweights

Jorge “Ruso” Ascanio: 118

Roberto “El Michocano” 117

6 rounds Minimumweights

Jesus “Chiquito” Haro: 102

Jean Carlo “Raton” Morales: 104

4 rounds featherweights

Takumu “Taquito” Hosooka: 127

Larry “Rayito” Serrano: 126

4 rounds welterweights

Francisco “Pibe” Contreras: 147

Edgardo “Empanaditas” Flores: 147

4 rounds Jr Welterweights

Armando “Terremoto” Moncada: 138

Diego “El Lobo” Barrios: 139

4 rounds Jr Featherweights

Ricardo Alfonso “Finito” Perez: 122

Kennyn “El Tornado” Valenzuela: 122

“Mini” Vega vs “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres airs live 12AM/EST on Telemundo

Boxeo Telemundo launches its Fall series next Friday Oct.15th with a clash between two world ranked contenders in the light flyweight division. WBA Fedecentro champion #15 ranked Axel “El Mini” Aragon Vega (14-4-1 8 KO’s) defends his title against WBC #14 Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres(26-19 19 KO’s) in a 10 round bout. The show billed “Youth vs Experience” will take place at the famed Auditorio BB.

Boxeo Telemundo stays in Mexico City, Mexico on Oct.22 live from the Gimansio Deportivo Ocenia. Telemundo has broadcasted shows from the Mexican capital for over 15 years were supporters have been able to see great prospects emerge and former champions resurge their careers in hopes for one more opportunity at glory.

The final stop takes places on October 29th live from Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, FL. All Star Boxing, Inc partners up with Experience Kissimmee to bring the fans another exciting night of boxing. This October marks the 20th year anniversary since the arrival of the first championship boxing show promoted by Tutico Zabala in the Kissimmee.

“We are happy to announce our Boxeo Telemundo Fall Series with an intriguing clash to kick things off” states Tutico Zabala President & CEO of All Star Boxing “Soon we will reveal more details of our series which will feature many great prospects from all around the world.”

“Mini” Vega vs “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres airs live 12AM/EST on Telemundo