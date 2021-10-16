Vega vs Torres Official Telemundo Weights from Mexico City

Mexico City, Mexico; Boxeo Telemundo launches its Fall series next Friday Oct.15th with a clash between two world ranked contenders in the light flyweight division. WBA Fedecentro champion #15 ranked Axel “El Mini” Aragon Vega (14-4-1 8 KO’s) defends his title against WBC #14 Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres(26-19 19 KO’s) in a 10 round bout. The show billed “Youth vs Experience” will take place at the famed Auditorio BB.
Full Weights
10 rounds WBA Fedecentro Light Flyweight title
Axel “El Mini” Vega 107.6
Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres 108
8 rounds Bantamweights
Jorge Zarate: 118
Francisco “Paco” Vara 117
6 rounds Bantamweights
Jorge “Ruso” Ascanio: 118
Roberto “El Michocano” 117
6 rounds Minimumweights
Jesus “Chiquito” Haro: 102
Jean Carlo “Raton” Morales: 104
4 rounds featherweights
Takumu “Taquito” Hosooka: 127
Larry “Rayito” Serrano: 126
4 rounds welterweights
Francisco “Pibe” Contreras: 147
Edgardo “Empanaditas” Flores: 147
4 rounds Jr Welterweights
Armando “Terremoto” Moncada: 138
Diego “El Lobo” Barrios: 139
4 rounds Jr Featherweights
Ricardo Alfonso “Finito” Perez: 122
Kennyn “El Tornado” Valenzuela: 122
“Mini” Vega vs “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres airs live 12AM/EST on Telemundo
Boxeo Telemundo stays in Mexico City, Mexico on Oct.22 live from the Gimansio Deportivo Ocenia. Telemundo has broadcasted shows from the Mexican capital for over 15 years were supporters have been able to see great prospects emerge and former champions resurge their careers in hopes for one more opportunity at glory.
The final stop takes places on October 29th live from Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, FL. All Star Boxing, Inc partners up with Experience Kissimmee to bring the fans another exciting night of boxing. This October marks the 20th year anniversary since the arrival of the first championship boxing show promoted by Tutico Zabala in the Kissimmee.
“We are happy to announce our Boxeo Telemundo Fall Series with an intriguing clash to kick things off” states Tutico Zabala President & CEO of All Star Boxing “Soon we will reveal more details of our series which will feature many great prospects from all around the world.”
