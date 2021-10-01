Miguel Vazquez-Oliver Flores LIVE on ESPN+ this Saturday

Miguel Vazquez-Oliver Flores Lightweight Showdown Headlines Mexican Fight Night LIVE and Exclusively on ESPN+ – Streaming action from Monterrey begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Former lightweight world champion Miguel Vazquez continues his march back to contender status this Saturday, Oct. 2 in a 10-round lightweight main event against former world title challenger Oliver “Trombita” Flores at Verite Social Venue in Monterrey, Mexico.

Vazquez-Flores and a full slate of undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Vazquez (43-10, 17 KOs) held the IBF lightweight world title for more than four years, from August 2010 to September 2014, and made six successful title defenses. He is 9-6 in his last 15 bouts, a run of fighting top competition that’s included a ninth-round stoppage defeat to current undisputed junior welterweight world champion Josh Taylor and last October’s highly controversial split decision loss to Lewis Ritson. He rebounded from the Ritson disappointment with April’s seventh-round TKO over Isai Hernandez. Flores (30-3-2, 19 KOs), from Leon, Nicaragua, challenged Takashi Uchiyama in 2015 for the WBA super featherweight world title, falling via third-round TKO. He is 3-1 since that setback and has not fought since a second-round TKO win over Rolando Giono in September 2019.

In other streaming action on ESPN+: