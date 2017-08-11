Vaughn Alexander faces Elvin Ayala on 10/5

Main Events is proud to announce the next installment of Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series, set to take place on Thursday, October 5 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The main event is a ten-round middleweight battle between St. Louis native Vaughn Alexander (10-0, 7 KOs) and middleweight contender Elvin Ayala (29-9-1, 13 KOs). Tickets start at $40 and are available now at Ticketmaster.com and the Mohegan Sun box office.

Alexander, 31, the older brother of former IBF Welterweight World Champion Devon Alexander, is rising quickly through the middleweight division after his boxing career was derailed during a decade-long stint in prison. Since getting back on track and debuting under the Main Events banner in November of 2016 on the pilot of the Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series, Vaughn has increased his record to a perfect ten wins and no losses, with seven knockouts. This will be his third time fighting in front of the fans at Mohegan Sun in less than a year, but his first time fighting a local favorite.

Ayala, 36, is a boxing veteran who lives in nearby New Haven, Connecticut. His win/loss record can be deceiving; his resume includes fights against some of the toughest competition in the division including his IBF World Title fight against Arthur Abraham, former IBF Middleweight World Champion David Lemieux, Curtis Stevens, Sergio Mora, Sergiy Derevyachenko and Derrick Findley. Ayala is looking to prove he is still a contender in the middleweight division by earning a win over am intimidating prospect.





When asked about this fight, a confident Vaughn said, “I wanna thank all involved in putting this show on: my team, Main Events and another victim in my way on the rise to greatness.”

His manager, George Jakovic, added, “Vaughn can’t wait to get in the ring again. He definitely has respect for Elvin Ayala, a man who has fought for the middleweight crown and been in there with some world class fighters, but Mr. Ayala is just another step towards Vaughn Alexanders goal: to be the middleweight champion of the world. We thank Main Events for the opportunity and Vaughn looks forward to eventually bringing a belt back to St Louis.”

Ayala said, “I wanna thank Main Events for providing an opportunity to perform at a greater version of me. I also would like to say what better opponent than Vaughn Alexander to defeat and continue to rise through the middleweight division. I don’t have much to talk about as I am a D.O.G. of action and am looking forward to October 5.”

Kathy Duva, Main Events CEO, said, “This will be our third Mohegan Sun Rising Stars event and this fight encapsulates what we are doing with this series. Vaughn Alexander started on the undercard of the inaugural Rising Stars, moved up to the co-feature in the second edition in April, and now he’s ready to move into the main event on October 5, both as a boxer and as a fighter known to the fans in Connecticut. But it won’t be easy for him to take on Elvin Ayala, a local middleweight contender with far more experience in the ring. The winner will be right in the mix at middleweight, so this crossroads bout is meaningful to the division, as well as a local attraction.”





Michael Mazzulli, Director of Athletic Regulations for the Mohegan Tribe added, “I look forward to another great fight card from Main Events. It is an opportunity to see young talented fighters.”

About October 5: The Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series hosts its third installment with a rare Thursday Night edition at the Arena at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Main Event features a ten-round middleweight match-up between Rising Stars’ staple Vaughn Alexander and former middleweight title contender Elvin Ayala. The series is presented by Mohegan Sun and Main Events and feature boxing prospects from New England and around the world. Tickets start at $40 and are available now through Ticketmaster and the Mohegan Sun box office.