Vaugh Alexander vs. Andres Calixto Rey added to this Saturday’s HBO Latino Boxing Telecast

Arif “The Predator” Magomedov was slotted to face Elias Espadas as the co-feature on this Saturday’s HBO Latino Boxing telecast live from Uncas Ballroom at Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut but an illness has forced doctors to sideline the 24-year old Russian middleweight. The HBO Latino Boxing telecast beginning at 11:00 p.m. ET (live ET/tape-delayed PT), will now include a ten-round middleweight attraction between Vaughn Alexander (7-0, 5 KOs) and Andres Calixto Rey* (14-3, 9 KOs). Alexander and Rey were originally scheduled to face each other in an eight-round non-televised bout on the Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series undercard.





Alexander, 31, is the older brother of former IBF Welterweight World Champion Devon Alexander and a native of St. Louis, Missouri. Vaughn made his professional debut in 2004 with five straight victories and four knockouts. However, he was then sent to prison for more than a decade and was released in early 2016. Since his release he has two victories and one knockout. He signed with Main Events late in 2016 and made his debut under the Main Events banner in November on the pilot of the Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series.

Rey, 34, made his professional debut in 2007 with a knockout and proceeded to win his first ten contests, seven by way of knockout. He has not lost since 2013 when he suffered a KO at the hands of top ten junior middleweight Terrell Gausha. Rey has won his last three fights with one knockout. This is only his third fight on US soil and his first fight in the northeast. His previous US fights were in Texas.

Main Events CEO Kathy Duva said, “It’s a shame to lose Arif’s fight, but this is an excellent replacement. I’m thrilled that more boxing fans will get to see Vaughn Alexander in the ring. He’s quickly making up for lost time and this is a chance for him to really get his name out there in what I expect to be a tough fight against Andres Rey.”

*Please note there is an error with Rey’s boxrec.com record. Please see link for his Fight Fax record.

Sullivan Barrera vs. Paul Parker is a 10-round light heavyweight bout presented by Main Events and Mohegan Sun as part of the Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. ET. The HBO Latino Boxing telecast begins at 11:00 p.m. (live ET/tape-delayed PT) with the ten-round middleweight match-up between Vaughn Alexander and Andres Calixto Rey. Tickets, which are priced at $50 and $75, are available now through Ticketmaster, the Mohegan Sun box office or the Main Events’ office. The card is presented by Main Events and sponsored by Corona Extra.