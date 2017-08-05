Boxing News 24/7


Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Miguel Marriaga card tonight in Los Angeles

The Lomachenko vs, Marriagacard will air tonight, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, exclusively in Canada on Super Channel, live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Superstar Vasyl “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko (8-1, 6 KOs), arguably the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world, defends his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Junior Lightweight World Championship against WBO No. 10-ranked contender Miguel “The Scorpian” Marriaga (25-2, 21 KOs) in the 12-round main event.

Three exciting fights on the stacked “Lomachenko vs, Marriaga” card, promoted by Top Rank, will air exclusively in Canada on Super Channel.


In this evening’s 12-round co-feature, NABO & NABF lightweight champion “Sugar” Raymundo Beltran(33-7-1, 21 KOs) faces former two-time Interim World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Featherweight World Champion Bryan Vasquez (36-2, 19 KOs). Only Beltran can win the two belts because Vasquez came in overweight.

California super lightweights Jonathan Chicas (15-2, 7 KOs) and Arnold Barboza, Jr. (26-0, 7 KOs) are set to battle in the eight-round television opener on Super Channel.

Fights are subject to change.

Super Channel recently aired major boxing events live like Brook vs. Spence Jr., Pacquiao-Horn, and Eubank, Jr. vs. Abraham.


To see the “Lomachenko vs. Marriaga” live, as well as more exciting boxing to come, fight fans in Canada can contact their local cable provider to subscribe to Super Channel and all that it offers, including premium series, movies and much more, for as low as $9.95 per month.

