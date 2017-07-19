Vasquez And Flores Co-headline Tenth Annual Fallon “Rural Rumble” 8/12

JULY 19th, RENO — The City of Fallon and Let’s Get It On Promotions are pleased to announce the tenth annual ‘Rural Rumble’. The August 12th fight card will feature Reno’s Oscar “Chapito” Vasquez (13-1), and Gabriel Flores (2-0) of Stockton, CA.

Oscar “Chapito” Vasquez, who was recently ranked #15 flyweight in the world by the World Boxing Organization, is coming off of a dominant unanimous decision victory over Armando Vasquez in June. He looks to further his world title campaign against veteran Javier Gallo (24-13-1) who is coming off of an impressive upset split decision victory over Jose Salgado in April. Vasquez versus Gallo is scheduled for ten rounds.

The undefeated, exciting, and youngest-ever signed Top Rank Inc. boxer Gabriel Flores makes his return to Northern Nevada at this year’s Rural Rumble. In his professional debut on May 5th, Flores delighted the Reno fight fans by impressively knocking out Devon Jones. On June 30th, he scored his second consecutive KO over Jahaziel Vasquez in Texas. .





Four other bouts are scheduled for August 12th in Fallon. Carson City’s own Diego Elizondo will be making his anticipated professional debut in a four-round lightweight fight. After impressing the boxing fans in Fallon last year, undefeated Northern California favorite Pedro Moreno (6-0) returns to the 2017 Rural Rumble in a lightweight bout. Reno Jr.-flyweight, Santos Vasquez, looks to continue his third win in a row in a six-round bout. And finally, Reno bantamweight Alec McGee (2-1) looks to get back into the win column as he, too, returns to Fallon for the 2017 Rural Rumble in a four round scrap.

All bouts subject to change. Tickets are available now. $20 GA ($25 at gate), $30 ($35 at gate) floor seating, and $500 VIP tables are available. Tickets and tables can be purchased by calling (775) 423 4556. Find all information at Fallonfights.com