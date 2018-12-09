Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza brings in huge ratings on ESPN

Historic Night for Top Rank on ESPN with Vasiliy Lomachenko Unifying the WBA/WBO Lightweight Titles





ESPN’s Telecast of Lomachenko-Pedraza is the Second Highest-Rated Fight on Cable Television in 2018, only Behind Crawford-Benavidez Jr. on ESPN October 2018

Last night, Top Rank on ESPN (9:12 p.m. ET to 12:35 a.m. ET.) witnessed Vasiliy Lomachenko (12-1, 9 KOs), the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world (according to ESPN.com ranking), accomplish another career highlight. In front of a sold-out crowd, Lomachenko went on to defeat Jose Pedraza (25-2, 12 KOs), by unanimous decision, and unify two lightweight world titles in the main event of the Top Rank on ESPN card at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. The overall event delivered a 1.4 metered market rating according to Nielsen, making it the second highest-rated boxing telecast in 2018 across all broadcast and cable networks, only behind Crawford-Benavidez on ESPN in October 2018.

The co-main event and special feature bout that opened the telecast also performed well for Top Rank on ESPN, scoring a 1.4 and 1.2 metered market ratings, respectively. Including the main event, these fights are three of the top five fights on cable in 2018. The co-main saw challenger Emanuel Navarrete (26-1, 22 KOs) defeat Isaac Dogboe (20-1, 14 KOs) to win, via unanimous decision, the WBO junior featherweight world title. But it was Top Rank’s rising star and 2016 Olympian, Teofimo Lopez (11-0, 9 KOs), who astonished the crowd by putting on a show against Mason Menard (34-4, 24 KOs), knocking him out just 44 seconds into the opening round.





Main Things to Know

Last night’s entire Top Rank on ESPN telecast averaged a 1.4 metered market rating, making it the second highest-rated boxing telecast in 2018 across all broadcast and cable networks, behind Crawford vs Benavidez Jr. on ESPN in October 2018.

Lomachenko-Pedraza main event averaged a 1.5 metered market rating, making it the second highest-rated boxing match on cable in 2018, behind Crawford vs Benavidez Jr. on ESPN in October 2018.

Dogboe vs Navarrete and Lopez vs Menard averaged a 1.4 and 1.2 metered market rating, respectively. Including the main event, these fights are now three of the top five fights on cable in 2018.

Notably, the Lomachenko vs. Pedraza telecast (1.4 metered marketing rating) averaged an 8% higher rating than the Lomachenko/Rigondeaux telecast in December 2017, which averaged a 1.3 metered market rating. Both main events averaged a 1.5 metered market rating.