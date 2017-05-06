Vargas & Tsagouris Return To Ring In Brampton On August 19

The summer of 2017 is going to get even hotter on August 19, as some of the hottest fighters in Canadian boxing return to the Powerade Centre in Brampton.

On the heels of a show in front of a near-capacity crowd on March 18, Lee Baxter Promotions comes back to the scene of the historic night with another jam-packed card.





In the main event, welterweight contender Samuel Vargas takes centre stage, as he continues his campaign to get another crack at some of the world’s best. Vargas is riding the momentum of a dominant win over Armando Robles, as well as a pair of nationally televised battles with Danny Garcia and Errol Spence Jr. in recent years. With a victory on this night, the Colombian-born Canadian would find himself right back in the bigger picture.

“I’ve fought all over the world, but the crowd in Brampton is one of the best I have ever fought in front of,” said Vargas. “The Toronto region is my home, and I can’t wait to put on a show for my people once again.”

Last time out, the show, dubbed, “The Boys Are Back In Town,” may very well have been stolen by the women—or more specifically, the hometown hero, Sandy Tsagouris.

Tsagouris became the very first Toronto-born fighter to ever win a world title on GTA soil, defeating former champion Carla Torres by unanimous decision. “Lil’ Tyson” will now fight for the first time as champion on her home turf, a dream come true for one of women’s boxing’s true warriors.

“It’s an honor to be able to be a part of Sandy’s homecoming. She has done so much for the sport of boxing in Canada, and for women’s boxing in general, and I’m so glad she is finally getting the attention she deserves,” said Baxter.

In addition, fans will be treated to some heavyweight action, as “The Monster” Mladen Miljas continues his path of destruction. The 6’6” wrecking ball recently hammered Abraham Pascual in less than two rounds at the Danforth Music Hall in downtown Toronto, and hasn’t taken a day out of the gym in his quest to do the very same in Brampton.

Finally, one of Canada’s youngest and brightest prospects, Gursagan Deol, makes his professional debut in his hometown. Deol had a very successful amateur career at the elite level, and competed in the 2016 Ringside World Championships at light welterweight. Deol expects plenty of support from Brampton’s large Indian community.

Opponents and more bouts will be announced shortly.

Ticket prices will be announced in the coming days. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.