Vargas vs. Funeka: Tyson Fury to work as commenator

On August 19, that becomes a reality, as lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury handles color commentary duties on the live international broadcast of Lee Baxter Promotions’ world-class card in Toronto, featuring the welterweight battle between Samuel Vargas and Ali Funeka.

Since winning the lineal heavyweight crown in a dominant victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, Fury’s media appearances have been scarce. But his love of the Sweet Science has never waned, and the opportunity to call a stacked card in The Great White North was enough to draw him in.

“Toronto is one of my favorite cities in the world. One of my early fights as a pro was in Canada, and I fell in love with the country and the people. I can’t wait to return and to interact with all of my fans once again,” said Fury.





It’s a full-circle moment, as Fury’s first appearance as a color commentator was also in Canada, when he called his cousin Hughie Fury’s professional debut in Montreal. His broadcast partner that night will be the same man he shares duties with on this night, SHOWTIME host and veteran broadcaster Corey Erdman.

“Whenever Tyson decides to walk away from in-ring competition, he’ll have a long career as a broadcaster,” said Adam Harris, head of Athlete Development and Management, which works in conjunction with Fury. “He’ll be working with one of the best in the business in Corey, and as we know, when Tyson talks, people listen. This is one telecast you definitely don’t want to miss.”

Having a fighter as accomplished as Fury ringside should serve as inspiration for a card full of athletes trying to one day win a world championship. Fury has dominated at every level, winning the world amateur championship in 2008, the British, English, Irish and Commonwealth titles as a professional, before winning the big crown in 2015, along with Ring Magazine Fighter of the Year honors to go along with it.

Official broadcast locations and times will be announced shortly.





ABOUT THE EVENT:

North American Boxing Association welterweight champion Samuel Vargas has been on boxing’s biggest stage and he’s determined to prove that he still belongs there.

The 28-year-old Vargas (27-3-1, 14 KOs) steps up in one of the most significant fights of his career, August 19, as he defends his NABA title against three-time world title challenger Ali “Rush Hour” Funeka (39-6-3, 31 KOs) in the main event of Lee Baxter Promotions’ (LBP) second event at the Brampton Powerade Centre, “Face Off”, in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Vargas-Funeka is undoubtedly one of the highest-level bouts to be staged in Toronto in several years.

Tickets are on sale and are available for as little as $40. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

For more information please visit leebaxterpromotions.com