Boxing News 24/7


Vargas defends against Berchelt on Sat.

- Leave a Comment

On January 28th, Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas (23-0-2, 17 KOs) will look to defend his WBC Super Featherweight title, as he steps into the ring for a 12-round fight against Miguel “El Alacran” Berchelt (30-1, 27 KOs) as the main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Vargas trains at “El Trebol Gym” in Ciudad Azteca, and runs every morning at the well-known place of Desierto de Los Leones. Golden Boy Promotions caught up with the stylish and undefeated fighter from Mexico City ahead of the biggest fight of his career in an exclusive Q&A session.


Below is what “El Bandido” had to say about his upcoming bout:

“Training camp is important. You always have to push yourself because fights are going to get rough. How you trained is how you’re going to fight.

“I know my boxing style is a style fans like. I think that if I give them a good fight, and I keep working like I have been, I can become, and would like to be one of those boxers that are representative of Mexico.

“We are two action fighters, we’re Mexicans. When two Mexicans get in the ring, you know they will put on a show. There will be two fighters that will leave everything in the ring.”

READ  Tureano Johnson faces Antonio Gutierrez on Vargas-Berchelt card

Vargas vs. Berchelt, a 12-round fight for the WBC Super Featherweight World Championship, is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Zanfer Promotions. Miura vs. Roman is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Teiken Promotions and Promociones del Pueblo.

The event is sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD and Casa Mexico Tequila. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. PT and the first fight begins at 3:00 p.m. PT and will take place on Saturday, January 28 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. The RingTV live stream begins at 3:00 p.m. PT and the HBO Boxing After Dark® telecast begins at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Tickets are on sale and priced at $35, $45, $55, $75 and $105. They are available for purchase at the Fantasy Springs Box Office, by calling (800) 827-2946 or online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.

Photos and videos are available to download by clicking here or copying and pasting the link http://bit.ly/VargasVsBerchelt into a browser. Credit must be given to Golden Boy Promotions for photos and videos used.

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Press Room / Vargas defends against Berchelt on Sat.

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Abel Sanchez: Everyone has the possibility to win; it could be Chavez-Golovkin or Jacobs-Canelo
Klitschko’s trainer: We don’t know how strong Joshua’s chin is, but Wladimir does not have a weak chin
Gamboa inks with Golden Boy Promotions
Manny Pacquiao says no way to four fights this year, but says he is “ready to fight anybody”
Amir Khan: Kell Brook doesn’t want the fight, it’s not happening
Roman Gonzalez starting training camp for Rungvisai fight
Anthony Joshua ready for “Defining Fight” versus Wladimir Klitschko
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
Linares-Crolla II quotes

WBA Lightweight World Champion Jorge Linares and former titlist Anthony Crolla held a press conference on Tuesday in Manchester, England,...

Close