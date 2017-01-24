Vargas defends against Berchelt on Sat.

On January 28th, Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas (23-0-2, 17 KOs) will look to defend his WBC Super Featherweight title, as he steps into the ring for a 12-round fight against Miguel “El Alacran” Berchelt (30-1, 27 KOs) as the main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Vargas trains at “El Trebol Gym” in Ciudad Azteca, and runs every morning at the well-known place of Desierto de Los Leones. Golden Boy Promotions caught up with the stylish and undefeated fighter from Mexico City ahead of the biggest fight of his career in an exclusive Q&A session.





“Training camp is important. You always have to push yourself because fights are going to get rough. How you trained is how you’re going to fight.

“I know my boxing style is a style fans like. I think that if I give them a good fight, and I keep working like I have been, I can become, and would like to be one of those boxers that are representative of Mexico.

“We are two action fighters, we’re Mexicans. When two Mexicans get in the ring, you know they will put on a show. There will be two fighters that will leave everything in the ring.”

Vargas vs. Berchelt, a 12-round fight for the WBC Super Featherweight World Championship, is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Zanfer Promotions. Miura vs. Roman is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Teiken Promotions and Promociones del Pueblo.

