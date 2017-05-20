Vargas And Heron Ready To Rumble In Colombia

Samuel Vargas has fought in front of millions of viewers on national television, but he’s never fought in his true homeland.

That changes tonight, when Vargas battles Marco Antonio Avendano at the Coliseo Carlos Mauro Hoyos in Medellin, Colombia as part of a special event presented by Lee Baxter Promotions.





Yesterday, the two made it official, as they stepped on the scales, with Avendano weighing 153.6 and Vargas weighing 154 even.

“Obviously I love and represent Canada, but Colombia is where I was born. It’s been a lifelong dream to be able to fight here as a professional, and it’s almost surreal that it’s about to happen,” said Vargas.

Throughout the week, Vargas has been showered with support from the local fans, who have been waiting for this moment as well. In preparation, Vargas readied himself with trainer Billy Briscoe, who has relocated from Philadelphia to Toronto to focus on the career of his charge.

“They’ve been following me my whole career,” said Vargas. The support has been overwhelming. I’m ready to put on a show and show them how appreciative I am of them, and of my country as a whole.”

In order to do that, he’ll have to get through a tough customer in Avendano, who has fought the best of the best throughout his career. A two-time world title challenger, the Colombian slugger has shared the ring with Vyacheslav Senchenko, Nobuhiro Ishida, Juan Carlos Abregu, Sebastian Lujan, and many more. He also has a history of upsetting fighters with Canadian ties, having knocked out Fitz Vanderpool in Toronto, the city where Vargas now resides.

Also on the card is Canadian welterweight prospect Kane Heron, who sported a ripped physique as he tipped the scales yesterday morning.

“It’s clear that Kane has a whole new dedication to the sport—and that’s saying something, considering he’s already grown up in the sport and spent his entire life in the ring,” said Baxter.

After an injury plagued year off, Heron has already picked up an exciting victory over Fernando Valencia this past March, and is slated to fight once again this July in Toronto at the Danforth Music Hall.

“With Kane back healthy, motivated and more active than ever, I think it’s only a matter of time before there’s a Canadian title around his waist,” declared Baxter.