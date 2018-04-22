Vanes Martirosyan: I’m going to shock the world against GGG

Armenian boxing star, Vanes “The Nightmare” Martirosyan (36-3-1, 21 KOs), is preparing for his upcoming fight with world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) at the SNAC facility in the San Francisco Bay Area. SNAC has a high-tech sports performance training center owned by Victor Conte, the widely known CEO of the nutrition company.





The SNAC acronym stands for Scientific Nutrition for Advanced Conditioning. Conte and his team of elite trainers work with a large stable of world class boxers that includes Danny Jacobs, Shawn Porter, Devin Haney, Caleb Plant, Demetrius Andrade and female boxer & two-time Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams.

Vanes’ head trainer is the highly regarded Edmond Tarverdyan, who also trains famed UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.

“I’ve got this opportunity to shock the world,” said a confident Vanes Martirosyan. “I’m not fighting a robot. GGG is human and he is beatable. I’m excited for this fight. I’m training at SNAC and I believe we’ve got the blueprint for victory.”

Team SNAC boxer Martirosyan fights Golovkin on Saturday, May 5th at the Stub Hub in Los Angeles. The bout will be televised on HBO world championship boxing. Vanes has had a great camp thus far and looks forward to an outstanding performance against GGG on fight night.