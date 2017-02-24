Valley Fight Night Returns To Studio City TONIGHT

The only professional boxing show in the 818, Valley Fight Night, returns tonight to the Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City. A full slate of nine professional boxing matches await local fight fans including two heavyweight bouts.

In the heavyweight main event, undefeated knockout specialist Oleksandr Teslenko (8-0, 7KO’s) is scheduled to face off with fellow heavy-handed bruiser Bernardo Marquez (7-2-1, 4KO’s) in a heavyweight matchup that should produce a spectacular finish. The tall and solid Teslenko has plied his trade in Canada where he has built up a near perfect knockout rate. Imperial Valley’s Marquez is no stranger to beating undefeated opponents and will look to add the Ukrainian to the list. Both of these men throw lightning with thunderous intentions, so you might not want to blink!

The six round co-main event of the evening features a welterweight matchup between highly touted prospect Saul Bustos (7-0-1, 4KO’s) and fellow Los Angelino Isaac Freeman (3-3-1, 3KO’s). Saul Bustos returns to action on the heels of a highlight reel KO in his last bout, however his opponent finds himself in the same position. Issac Freeman is also riding a wave that saw his last opponent fall unconscious. Both of these young men will bring that confidence to the ring, but only one will leave with his head held high.

Long Beach super featherweight tactician Jarret Jeter (5-0-1, 1KO) faces Sun Valley’s Christian Silva (5-6-2) in a very interesting fight. Silva steps in as a late replacement for Jesus Aguinaga, who unceremoniously pulled out of the both. Silva fought last month to a draw against undefeated Anthony Sanchez, has quality wins against local competition, and has never been stopped. Both guys rely on volume and speed to ply their craft, so you can expect a back and forth chess match that will leave you on the edge of your seat until the final bell. This fight is an early candidate for Fight of The Night.

Super welterweights Brandyn Lynch (1-0, 1KO) and Missouri native Christian Camp (0-3-1) are scheduled to face each other in another intriguing bout. Lynch comes into the foray after winning his debut via KO in October of last year. For Camp, his boxing record is deceiving as he is also 6-6 as a professional MMA fighter and is known in the Midwest’s MMA circles as a tough as nails pugilist with no stop in him until the final bell.

19 year-old Ferdinand Kerobyan (1-0) had a successful pro debut with a decision over previously undefeated Stephen Pichardo, He is set to take on Mexican journeyman Isai Monrreal Mireles (2-9, 1KO) in a light middleweight showdown that could produce some fireworks.

A Super Bantamweight showdown between two local products should have the crowd other feet as Los Angeles native Adan Ochoa (1-0, 1KO) takes on Riverside’s favorite son Celiel Castillo (0-3). Both of these young men will be fighting in front of a strong home town contingency so you can expect an all out brawl.

Pasadena’s own Christian Camarena will be making his pro debut against Mario Aguirre (2-6, 2KO’s). Aguirre is a busy fighter who dropped undefeated Joshua Zuniga in his last bout only to lose a tight descion. Aguirre has already fought some of L.A.’s best prospects in Ryan Garcia (currently 8-0) and Julian Rodarte (currently 8-0) and will be a stern test for Camaren’s maiden voyage. Will the upstart Camarena be able to crack the durable chin of Aguirre, or will experience tell the tale when the tale is told and done?

A heavyweight showdown between Glendale’s Nigel Dawson (2-0) of Los Angeles, and Oswaldo Ortega (1-3, 1KO) should provide the fireworks display for the evening. Dawson is victorious in his first two pro bouts but those were in Tijuana where the competition may leave a bit to be desired. While Ortega has already has already shown he belongs in two tough bouts with Bernardo Marquez and going the distance with undefeated KO artist John Luna.

Ukrainian prospect Serhii Bohachuk (1-0, 1KO) returns to action for the second time this month as he takes on Cesar Hernandez (0-2). The Abel Sanchez trained Bohachuk looks rail thin but packs a huge punch. Make sure you get to your seats early as this is the first bout of the night and may not last long.

The Ronnie Biggers vs. Gary Michaels bout was cancelled to due Biggers being 3.5 pounds overweight at the Weigh-in.

Tickets are still available online at www.valleyfightnight.com and will be available

at the door.