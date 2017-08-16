Valley fight night pro boxing show this Friday

The San Fernando Valley’s only Professional Boxing show returns to the World Famous Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City, California for another installment of VALLEY FIGHT NIGHT on Friday, August 18, 2017.

Here is a preview of some of this Friday's featured bouts.





Jaber Zayani vs. Angel Monrreal

6 Rounds – Super Featherweight

French prospect Jaber Zayani (9-0) was a big mystery coming into his first bout on U.S. Soil last June as the competition he faced in his native France had a combined 15-48-2 record. Zayani answered some questions in his U.S. debut by pitching a shutout in a unanimous decision victory over Mike Fowler (5-8). Zayani now returns to answer a few more questions against the perfect litmus test in rugged Mexican veteran Angel Monrreal (9-15-1). Zayani, the latest European import at Wildcard Boxing Club, will attempt to prove he belongs on the world level with his 10th professional win. While the battle tested Monrreal, who has won 2 of his last 3 bouts, will look to show the Frenchman that things do not come so easy against Mexican boxers in the U.S.

Stelios Papadopoulos vs. Jose Miguel Castro

6 Rounds – Super Lightweight

After a draw in his pro debut, Greek import Stelios Papadopoulos (7-0-1) has rolled off 7 consecutive victories on the local circuit. He now faces his toughest opponent to date in Puerto Rico’s Jose Miguel Castro (5-8). Castro’s record will deceive an ill-prepared Papadopoulos as the Puerto Rican has banged gloves with a roll call of blue chip prospects and has nearly upset a few with multiple majority decision losses on his ledger.





Jaber Zayani

Stelios Papadopoulos

Bryan Flores vs. Moris Rodriguez

6 Rounds – Light Middleweight

Bryan Flores (6-1) will return to the venue where he suffered his first professional loss seven months ago. Flores rebounded from that loss with a majority decision victory June 22 at DTLA FIGHTS over Jordan Marriott (1-2-1). Standing in Flores’ way will be Moris Rodriguez, a fighter who is riding high after an upset victory over previously undefeated David Lopez (4-0) on May 20th. Rodriguez also has victories over Jonathan Chicas (8-0), Virgil Green (8-2), and Bret De La Torre (2-0). Both Flores and Rodriguez have fought in the Bash Boxing ring and have always been involved in all-action bouts. This one has Fight of the Night written all over it.

Sam Horowitz vs. Daniel Najera

4 Rounds – Light Heavyweight

Hollywood stuntman Sammy Horowitz (6-3-1) makes his long awaited California debut after plowing through tough matchups in the Midwest. He faces off with Mexico’s Daniel Najera (7-1), who rolled off 7 quick victories before running into undefeated Todd Unthank May. Najera will attempt to ruin the homecoming for the popular Horowitz while Horowitz will seek to take a page out of the KO playbook on Najera. Based on the track record of these two pugilists, this bout is the morning line favorite for Knockout of the Night.

Bryan Flores

Sam Horowitz

Ruben Campos vs. Omar Reyes

4 Rounds – Light Welterweight

East L.A.’s Ruben Campos (2-0) has shown both the ability to box and the propensity to explode when given the opportunity in his first two professional bouts for Bash Boxing. He returns to the ring and takes a step up in class against Corpus Christi’s Omar Reyes (2-4). Reyes has always come to fight, win or lose, as evidenced by multiple close decisions on his boxing ledger.

Travis Gambardella vs. Jordan Marriott

4 Rounds – Light Middleweight

Oxnard’s Travis Gambardella (2-0-1) is gaining a reputation of a brawler after two hard fought victories and a draw in his first three professional bouts. Salt Lake City’s Jordan Marriott (1-3-1) is already known as a brawler both to MMA fans with 14 professional MMA bouts and to local boxing fans that witnessed Marriott battle back and knockdown Bryan Flores in a close majority decision loss on June 22nd. Something will have to give in this one as both fighters are coming with bad intentions in mind.

Ruben Campos

Travis Gambardella

Humberto Velasquez vs. Luis Alfredo Cruz

4 Rounds – Welterweight

L.A.’s Humberto Velasquez (5-0-2) maintains an undefeated record but not without blemishes as he has two draws in the past 8 months. Sacramento’s Luis Alfredo Cruz (0-1-2) also has two draws on his record in barnburner bouts in Northern California that were too close to call. Cruz is eagerly looking for his first professional win while Velasquez will look to keep the loss column on his record unblemished.

Alexander Enriquez vs. Jose Fabian Naranjo

4 Rounds – Super Bantamweight

Alexander Enriquez (3-0-2) returns to VALLEY FIGHT NIGHT after a seven-month layoff. The last time Enriquez stepped foot into the Sportsmen’s Lodge ring, he was involved in an action packed majority decision draw versus Josue Morales (4-5-2). Standing across Enriquez will also be a fighter who has his share of draws in Jose Fabian Naranjo (3-7-2). Naranjo had an auspicious start to his boxing career going 3-1-1 but has since dropped bouts to higher class fighters despite taking most of them to the final bell. Enriquez will attempt to get back into the win column against the scrappy Naranjo. This one is guaranteed to have punches in bunches as both men will stay close and staying busy.

Also scheduled to be appear on the August 18th VALLEY FIGHT NIGHT @ SPORTSMEN’S LODGE are Abraham Lopez (9-1-1) and Miguel Alcantara (3-0). However, due to current complications with their opponents, their participation in the show will be determined in the next 24 hours.

All bouts are scheduled to change.

