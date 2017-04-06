Valley Fight Night – Burbank Edition – Friday April 28th

The ONLY regular professional boxing show in the 818 comes back to the lovely Burbank Marriott Convention and Event Center in Burbank, California on Friday, April 28, 2017.

Headlining the live two-hour Solo Boxeo broadcast on UNIMAS will be a trio of Top Rank prospects, Casey “The Wizard” Ramos (23-1, 6KOs), Erick De Leon (15-0, 9KOs), and Arnold Barboza Jr. (15-0, 5KOs). All three fighters have previously appeared at Valley Fight Night and will look to continue their progression up the world rankings ladder.





For Texan Casey Ramos, he will look to bounce back on April 28th after suffering his first professional loss, a 9th round technical decision in an all-out brawl versus fellow prospect Andy Vences (18-0, 10KOs) last November. Ramos is no stranger to Burbank, California as he stopped Columbian Jonathan Perez (35-13) last year on a previous Valley Fight Night card. Ramos will battle two-time World Title challenger, Mexico’s Miguel Beltran, Jr. (31-5, 21KOs) in the 10 round Super Featherweight Main Event.

Detroit’s Erick De Leon will also face a former World Title challenger on April 28th as he takes on Columbian KO artist Daulis Prescott (31-5, 24 KOs). Originally from the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, Erick De Leon and his family migrated to the Detroit area when he was six years old. De Leon would go on to win multiple National Golden Gloves titles before turning pro and signing with Top Rank shortly thereafter. De Leon’s last appearance in the ring was at Valley Fight Night 13 when he knocked out New Mexico’s Jose Salinas (10-2-1, 5KOs) with a wicked body shot in the 4th round. Prescott, who previously challenged Nicholas Walters for the WBO Featherweight title, will be by far the 25-year-old De Leon’s toughest opponent to date in this 8 round Super Featherweight tussle.

South El Monte’s Barbosa is no stranger to any local show involving Top Rank and Bash Boxing, having appeared on this local circuit over 10 times. In his last Valley Fight Night appearance on January 27th, Barbosa won a workmanlike decision over Denver’s Johnny Rodriguez (8-1-1, 5KOs). On April 28th, Barbosa will look to get his Sweet 16th win without a loss against Midwest Super Lightweight Champion Markus Morris (10-2, 6KOs).

As always, fans looking to root for local prospects will not be left in the cold as several youngsters from the local area are scheduled to appear on the Valley Fight Night undercard including Jessy Martinez (5-0), Kevin Valle (3-0), Robert Ochoa (1-0), and the professional debuts of Davionne Moody, Christian Robles, and Dominic Serna.

Tickets starting at $50 can be purchased online at www.BoxingTixx.com or www.ValleyFightNight.com.

Doors Open at 5:30pm; First Bout at 6:00pm. All bouts are subject to change.