Valley Fight Night Boxer Spotlight: Arnold Barboza Jr.

When Arnold Barboza, Jr., first put on a pair of boxing gloves he was just over five years old. The son of a professional kickboxer who bore the same name, Arnold Jr. quickly found himself following in the footsteps of his paternal namesake. Shortly after learning how to walk, Arnold, Sr. was already teaching this son how to fly. “I never really wanted a nickname. I’m a ‘Jr.’ and I like everyone to know that,” Barboza explains. “My name is his name and I want everyone to know that I represent my father!”





With his father in his corner, Barboza began fighting in unsanctioned bouts because he was too young. By the time he started fighting under USA Boxing rules at age 8, he had spent almost half his life boxing. “I started training at La Puente Boxing Club with my Dad, Jose Lopez Sr. and his son Jose Lopez Jr.,” Barbosa recalls. Together, the pair of father and sons who share each other’s namesake have turned this once promising young fighter into a bona fide welterweight prospect.

Barboza first caught the eye of Top Rank and Matchmaker Brad Goodman, who have regularly featured Barboza in his thier local Southern California shows. “I have to thank Bob Arum and Brad Goodman from Top Rank,” Barboza said. “They have done an amazing job with my career. Brad especially does a great job of finding me guys to fight.”

With some lingering injuries in the rear view mirror, Barboza has now turned that laser focus to his next opponent Markus Morris (10-2, 6 KO’s). Morris is currently riding a four fight win streak, punctuated by a dominant win over veteran Wayne Martell (25-5-1). Morris could be the toughest opponent to date for Barboza Jr. “He’s a real tough guy from Minnesota and he is coming to win,’ Barboza Jr. understood. “Normally I like to be the counter puncher, but every fight has a different game plan and for this one I have to be the aggressor. Against a tall guy like Morris I have to look to get inside.”

Barboza vs. Morris will be part of Top Rank’s Solo Boxeo live telecast on Unimas on April 28, 2017 and a part of the 11-Bout Valley Fight Night – Burbank Edition at the Burbank Marriott Convention and Event Center.

Tickets starting at $50 can be purchased online at www.BoxingTixx.com or

www.ValleyFightNight.com.

Doors Open at 5:30pm; First Bout at 6:00pm. All bouts are subject to change.