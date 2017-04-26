Valley Fight Night Boxer Spotlight: Jessy Martinez

When Jessy Martinez first found the sport of Boxing, it offered a solution to a widespread problem faced by youths all over the world. Jessy was bullied. It started at a young age and unfortunately it continued for years. From Elementary through Middle School, Martinez found himself living in the San Fernando Valley with a target on his back.





“One day I was walking home from school after getting bullied and I walked into the Outlaws Boxing Gym,” Martinez recalled. “I had walked by the gym many times on my way to and from school but never walked in until that day.” That day would change the course of Jessy’s life.

Jessy simply wanted to learn how to fight in order to keep the bullies away. But the gym soon became a sanctuary. Before long, the skills learned began to pile on top of themselves, leaving pedigree in their wake. Now, a young boy who had entered the boxing gym shattered was starting to emerge with an identity of his own. Just like that, “El Mago” was born. Martinez had found more than the solution he was looking for. He was not only learning how to fight, he was becoming a fighter!

After a successful amateur run, Jessy Martinez made his pro debut in style with a 3rd round body shot knockout. But his next three bouts forced Martinez to dig deep and find ways to win. “My next three fights were a big learning experience for me,” Martinez admitted. “With each one of those fights I had to find something within to help me win.”

While his first four bouts left Martinez undefeated, “El Mago” and his trainers at Outlaws were not satisfied and the decision wins still left a bad taste in their mouths. Coming into his fifth pro fight against Taif Harris last December, Martinez was looking to relax and make a statement. And that is exactly what he did, leaving his concussed opponent in a crumpled heap in less than a round.

The calculated aggression displayed by Jessy Martinez in his last bout is something he says his fans can expect to see from now on. Facing his toughest opponent to date in Somner Martin (6-4, 4 KO’s), Martinez understands the challenge in front of him. “Somner Martin is a real difficult opponent.” Martinez opined. “My coaches took a look at him and expect him to come forward the whole time. I know he is a southpaw, but I have faced southpaws before so it should not be anything I haven’t seen before.”

When asked for his prediction to the bout, Martinez replied, “I am going to be ready for all six rounds, but if the KO presents itself, I’ll find it!”

The Jessy Martinez vs. Somner Martin bout will be part of the Valley Fight Night undercard on April 28, 2017 at the Burbank Marriott Convention and Event Center in Burbank, California.

Tickets starting at $50 can be purchased online at www.BoxingTixx.com or

www.ValleyFightNight.com.

Doors Open at 5:30pm; First Bout at 6:00pm. All bouts are subject to change.