Valenzuela vs. Berrio & Montgomery vs. Jumakhonov on FS1

Premier Boxing Champions will present back-to-back nights of FS1 PBC Fight Night action, and on FOX Deportes, on Saturday, September 18, and Sunday, September 19, delivering an exciting fight-filled weekend live from Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

On Saturday, rising lightweight prospect Jose Valenzuela will put his unbeaten record on the line against Colombia’s Deiner Berrio in the 10-round main event. That telecast will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and feature undefeated super middleweight prospect Suray Mahmutovic stepping into the ring for six rounds of action against unbeaten Pachino Hill, while undefeated featherweights Rajon Chance and Elon de Jesus battle in a six-round attraction.

On Sunday, undefeated super featherweight prospect Maliek Montgomery faces Aleem Jumakhonov in a 10-round headlining bout. That telecast begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and will see all-action super lightweight Omar “El Relámpago” Juárez in an eight-round attraction against Mexico’s Jairo Lopez, plus exciting prospect Angel Barrientes competes in a four-round super bantamweight showdown taking on Victor Torres.

Tickets for the live events, which TGB Promotions promote, are on sale now and available at AXS.com.

Born in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, Valenzuela (9-0, 6 KOs) now trains in Seattle as a stablemate of unbeaten two-time champion David Benavidez. The 22-year-old turned pro in 2018 and is currently on a five-bout knockout streak that includes 2021 victories over Nelson Hampton and Clay Burns. In his last outing, Valenzuela stopped Donte Strayhorn in the fourth-round of their August 21 bout. He takes on the 30-year-old Berrio (22-3-1, 13 KOs), who represents his native Columbia while fighting out of Los Angeles. All three of Berrio’s defeats have come against unbeaten fighters and have gone the distance, including his last outing, which saw him drop his U.S. debut to Juan Pablo Romero in April.

Mahmutovic (3-0, 3 KOs) began his pro career with three-straight knockout victories before he makes his U.S. debut as a pro on September 18. The 23-year-old was born in San Francisco and now resides in Daly City, California. Mahmutovic picked up all of his knockout victories in 2021, scoring wins in April, May, and July. He squares off against Davenport, Iowa’s Hill (6-0, 5 KOs) in a battle of unbeatens. The 24-year-old Hill debuted in February 2020, with three-straight stoppage victories, having most recently defeated Brandt Cooper in August.

The 21-year-old Chance (5-0, 5 KOs) will look to keep his perfect record intact when he returns to the ring on September 18. A native of East Orange, New Jersey, Chance began his 2021 by knocking out Marco Lara in the first round in July. Chance will be taking on the 27-year-old de Jesus (3-0, 2 KOs) in a rematch of their 2018 amateur clash that Chance won by split-decision. Fighting out of Dunkirk, New York, de Jesus most recently defeated Jetter Soriano by unanimous decision in August.

The 25-year-old Montgomery (10-0, 10 KOs) turned pro in 2017 after an impressive amateur career that included two national Golden Gloves titles and victories over recognizable names such as Edgar Berlanga, Keyshawn Williams, and Joseph Adorno, to name a few. The Macon, Georgia-born fighter, has stopped all 10 of his opponents inside of the distance in his pro career to date. He will face the 28-year-old Jumakhonov (9-3-2, 5 KOs), who most recently knocked out Jorge Ramos in September 2020. Born in Horoh, Tajikistan, Jumakhonov now fights out of Reseda, California.

Juárez (11-1, 5 KOs) will look to bounce back after his first defeat, which came via decision in an exciting showdown against All Rivera in June. Juárez has been lauded as much for his work outside the ring as he has for what he’s accomplished in it. After graduating high school in his native Brownsville, Texas, the 22-year-old dedicated himself to giving back to the state’s youth through motivational speaking and received recognition from the Texas State Senate and the Texas House of Representatives for his efforts. He takes on the 30-year-old Lopez (26-13, 17 KOs), who hails from Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and lost by decision to Anthony Peterson in his last outing.

The younger of the Barrientes twins by 13 minutes, Ángel Barrientes (5-1, 4 KOs) had an impressive amateur career, winning 14 national tournaments and three international. The 19-year-old turned pro in November 2019, winning his first three fights before dropping a December 2020 contest to Travon Lawson. Barrientes last fight saw him stop Linus Lambert in the first round in August. He squares off against the 27-year-old Torres (7-8-1, 5 KOs), who fights out of Modesto, California, and has won five-straight bouts heading into September 19.