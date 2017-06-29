Valentin-Santilla on 7/7 in Tampa, Florida

“Boxeo Telemundo Ford,” the #1 Spanish-language boxing program in the U.S., returns with four straight events beginning Friday, July 7 at 11:30 p.m. ET live from A la Carte Pavilion in Tampa, Florida where undefeated welterweight prospects Sammy “Hurricane” Valentin of Tampa will face Giovani “Gallo de Oro” Santilla of San Diego, CA for the North American Boxing Organization (NABO) Welterweight Title. The bout will be broadcast on Telemundo and the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app. Telemundo Deportes’ commentators René Giraldo and Edgar López return to call the bouts live from the venues.

In the series’ premiere, promoters Tuto Zabala Jr. of All Star Boxing, and Ken Thomson of Thompson Boxing have created a collision course for their two young undefeated welterweight prospects to meet. Sammy “Hurricane” Valentín (12-0-9 KO’s) returns to defend the title he won last March 17 when he defeated Jesus “Carambolas” Álvarez in a bout that lasted 70 seconds broadcasted on “Boxeo Telemundo Ford.”

Giovani “Gallo de Oro” Santilla (21-0-11 KO’s) is set for his second bout of the year after beating Omar “El Héroe” Tienda. This will be his first fight to be broadcast on national television and only his second bout outside California.





The action then moves to the Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City for two straight weekends, beginning Friday, July 14 with Rómulo Koasicha facing Josue “Chino” Veraza for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Featherweight Latino Title. On Friday, July 21 Antonio “Toño” Morán will face Wilberth López for the WBO Latin Lightweight Title.

The last bout of the summer series will be staged on Friday, July 28 live from the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, FL when David “Severo” Carmona takes on José “Chiquiro” Martínez for the North American Boxing Federation (NABF) Super Flyweight Title.

The “Boxeo Telemundo Ford” series will be broadcast live on Telemundo and live streamed on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app and will be complemented with extensive news and content on TelemundoDeportes.com, including access to the weigh-in and exclusive behind the scenes content. “Boxeo Telemundo Ford,” the longest-running boxing program on U.S. Spanish-language television, debuted in 1989. Since then it has showcased more than 50 world champions, including Erik Morales, Felix Tito Trinidad, Wilfredo Vazquez, Hall of Famer Daniel Zaragoza, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, Oscar “Chololo” Larios and Israel “El Magnifico” Vazquez, earning a reputation as the show “where champions are born.” The series ended its spring season (February-March, 2017) as the most watched boxing program on Spanish-language television with an average of 432,000 total viewers and 212,000 adults 18-49, according to Nielsen.