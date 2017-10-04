Valavanis Defends WBF Intercontinental October 20

World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Welterweight Champion Andreas “King Cheetah” Valavanis will be looking to continue his meteoric rise when he defends his title for the first time on Friday October 20 in his home-town of Cairo, Egypt.

Having previously held Egyptian International, WBF All Africa and WBF International titles, Valavanis added the WBF Intercontinental crown to his list of achievements last July when he stopped Tanzanian Omari Ramadan in three rounds. And he is still only 9-0 (9)!





Now the 25-year-old with roots in Greece is set to put his unbeaten record and championship on the line against Georgian challenger Vladimer Janezashvili (35), who brings a stellar 12-5-1 record. A victory for the local hero will strengthen his campaign for a shot at WBF World Champion Bethuel Ushona from Namibia.

Some would say that its much too early to consider Valavanis for a shot at Ushona, a veteran of 42 professional outings (36-5-1), but after October 20 the Egyptian will have been in six championship fights already, and he is confident that Janezashvili is just another step towards his goal.

Labelled as “Bragging Rights”, the Valavanis vs. Janezashvili WBF Intercontinental Welterweight title fight will headline a show promoted by Richard Nwoba and LB Sports Promotions. Supporting bouts will include two Egyptian national title fights, and match-ups showcasing local talent.