Betfred official title partner for Usyk’s Heavyweight clash with Derek Chisora

BETFRED ANNOUNCED AS TITLE PARTNER FOR USYK VS. CHISORA – Huge Heavyweight showdown just 8 days away

Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce Betfred as the official title partner for Oleksandr Usyk’s highly-anticipated Heavyweight clash with Derek Chisora at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday October 31, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Pound-for-pound star Usyk (17-0, 13 KOs) made the move to Heavyweight after dominating at Cruiserweight, winning all of the major belts in an extraordinary spell at 200lbs that saw him crowned the Undisputed World Champion.

The 2012 Olympic Gold medallist is determined to become a two-weight World Champion but faces an in-form Chisora (32-9, 23 KOs) who is coming into this fight off the back of two devastating KO wins over Artur Szpilka and David Price.

Usyk vs. Chisora is supported by an all-action undercard as Lee Selby (28-2, 9 KOs) and George Kambosos Jr (18-0, 10 KOs) meet in a Final Eliminator for the IBF Lightweight World Title, Heavyweight fan favourite Dave Allen (18-5-2, 15 KOs) returns, Hartlepool’s Savannah Marshall (8-0, 6 KOs) meets Glasgow’s Hannah Rankin (9-4, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBO Middleweight World Title, Belfast’s Tommy McCarthy (16-2, 8 KOs) takes on Belgium’s Bilal Laggoune (25-1-2, 14 KOs) for the vacant European Cruiserweight Title and Amy Timlin (4-0) faces off with Carly Skelly (3-0) for the vacant Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight Title.

Fred Done, Owner of Betfred, said: “We enjoy a fantastic relationship with Barry Hearn’s Matchroom Sport through our sponsorship of snooker and darts, so I am delighted to be joining up with Matchroom Boxing for what should be a superb Heavyweight clash.”

Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Sport, said: “Betfred have been a huge supporter of Matchroom events over the years, especially through their World championship snooker partnership and I am delighted to welcome them onboard for this huge fight next week, and look forward to delivering them unprecedented global exposure and a thrilling night for Betfred and fight fans around the world.”

Timlin vs. Skelly joins Usyk-Chisora undercard

Amy Timlin and Carly Skelly will contest the vacant Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight title live on Sky Sports Box Office and DAZN, Saturday 31st October.

The unbeaten pair were scheduled to fight earlier this month but now find themselves on the undercard to Oleksandr Usyk’s monster fight against Derek Chisora.

Rising star Timlin (4-0) is tipped for a bright future, training under the tutelage of Kieran Farrell and managed by Dave Coldwell.

“I’m buzzing for this. I’ve been training throughout lockdown, and I’m ready to go. This fight will push me on; it’s all about learning. The pressure is on her, Carly will come out all guns blazing, but we’ve got a steady game plan. I can’t wait for the first bell; this platform is huge,” revealed Timlin.

“I’m really excited to have Amy on such a massive show like this. Thanks to Eddie for giving us a slot in these testing times. Amy is a fantastic fighter, at 20 years old, I think she’ll show people in the next year or two she is the next generation of flag bearers coming through in Women’s boxing,” said Coldwell.

Southpaw Scouser Skelly (3-0) splits her time working in Children’s nursing, training out of the North Mersey ABC gym, and raising her two young children.

“It’s been a long camp having to juggle things about, but I’ve had some time off recently to concentrate on the fight,” said Skelly. “It’s a massive risk for Amy to take at her age; she won’t have felt power like this from a more mature fighter. This fight opens doors; I believe in myself and want to reach the World level.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn added: “We’ve seen some amazing domestic fights recently in women’s boxing, and this is another cracker. Two unbeaten fighters gunning for a World Title, the winner here will put themselves into contention for just that in 2021.”

Timlin vs. Skelly joins McCarthy vs. Laggoune and Selby vs. Kambosos Jr on the Usyk-Chisora undercard with more additions to be confirmed shortly.