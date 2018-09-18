USA vs. Germany Boxing Duels to take place in Chattanooga

Two of the world’s top amateur boxing powerhouses will meet in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for two separate duels taking place Saturday, October 6 and Friday, Oct. 12, at the Chattanooga Convention Center.





The duels will feature some of the top male and female elite boxers from both the United States and Germany, as they prepare for the lead up to the Olympics in 2020. The two events will take place alongside this year’s Eastern Elite Qualifier & Regional Open Championships, which is expected to have more than 650 boxers, aged 8-40, compete from Oct. 8-13.

“We are excited to host the German Federation, as they have hosted us numerous times for training camps over the past two years,” said USA Boxing High Performance Director Matt Johnson. “This will be a great competition and a great opportunity for USA Boxing to showcase our next generation of Olympic hopefuls on home soil.”

Team USA is expected to bring a talented team that will include multiple World Championship medalists, including 2017 Elite World Championship medalists Troy Isley (Alexandria, Va.), Duke Ragan (Cincinnati, Ohio) and Freudis Rojas Jr. (Las Vegas, Nev.), as well as two-time World Championship medalist Christina Cruz (New York, N.Y.), 2016 Youth World Champion Delante Johnson (Cleveland, Ohio) and 2016 Youth World Championships bronze medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (Tulare, Calif.)

Other boxers anticipated to compete for Team USA include international medalists Khalil Coe (Jersey City, New Jersey), Keyshawn Davis (Norfolk, Va.), Virginia Fuchs (Kemah, Texas), Oshae Jones (Toledo, Ohio), Quinton Randall (Katy, Texas) and Stacia Suttles (Brooklyn, N.Y.). These boxers are subject to change, and a full roster for both teams will be released closer to the start of the duels.





Boxers who are competing at the Eastern Elite Qualifier & Regional Open Championships are eligible for an early check-in on Saturday, Oct. 6 for the qualifier and will receive free entrance to that night’s duel. Coaches who pre-register for the Qualifier and complete early check-in will also receive free entrance to that night’s event.

Check USABoxing.org for updates on the event in the coming weeks.