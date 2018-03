USA-Ireland Northeast Boxing Tour BOSTON FACT SHEET for Monday, Mar. 12

WHAT: USA vs. Ireland Northeast Boxing Tour

WHO: USA IRELAND





SUPER HEAVYWEIGHTS (201 lbs / 91+ kg.)

Richard Torrez, Tulare, California vs. Dean Gardiner, Tipperary

HEAVYWEIGHTS (201 lbs / 91 kg)

Adrian Tillman, Colorado Springs, Colorado vs. Kiril Afanasev, Dublin

MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 lbs / 75 kg)

Nikita Ababiy, Brooklyn, New York vs. Michael Nevin, Laois

Troy Isley, Alexandria, Virginia vs. Brett McGinty, Derry

WELTERWEIGHTS (152 lbs / 69 kg)

Quinton Randall, Katy, Texas vs. Kieron Molloy, Galway





LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS (141 lbs / 64 kg)

Tiger Johnson, Cleveland, Ohio vs. Wayne Kelly, Laois

LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs / 60 kg)

Keshawn Davis, Norfokl, Virginia vs. George Bates, Dublin

WOMEN WELTERWEIGHTS (152 lbs / 69 kg)

Oshae Jones, Toledo, Ohio vs. Grainne Bates, Dublin

WOMEN LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs / 60 kg)

Stacia Suttles, Bronx, New York vs. Kellie Harrington, Dublin





WOMEN FLYWEIGHTS (116 ½ lbs / 53 kg)

Ginny Fuchs, Kemah, Texas vs. Lauren Hogan, Offaly

(All boxers & bouts subject to change – order of appearance to be determined)

WHEN: Monday, March 12, 2018

WHERE: Royale Entertainment Complex, Boston, MA

PRESNTED BY: USA Boxing

TICKETS: General admission tickets are $20.00 and a limited amount of $30.00

reserved tickets are on sale and available to purchase online here.

DOORS OPEN: 6:00 p.m, ET

FIRST BOUT: 7:00 p.m. ET

OTHER: To stay up to date on the USA vs. Ireland Northeast Boxing Tour

click here.

USA vs. Ireland Schedule

March 12: Royale Entertainment Complex, Boston, Mass.

March 15: MassMutual Center, Springfield, Mass.

March 21: The Manchester Downtown Hotel, Manchester, N.H.