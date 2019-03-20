USA Boxing’s Western Elite Qualifier & Regional Open Begins Monday in Reno

USA Boxing will kick off their busy 2019 national tournament schedule with the Western Elite Qualifier & Regional Open at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino on Monday, March 25.





Over 800 boxers, aged eight to 40, will arrive at ‘the biggest little city in the world’ throughout the weekend for tournament check-in prior to the first bell ringing Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. in the Summit Pavilion of the GSR.

The week-long tournament will officially kick off with a press conference on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the Crystal Ballroom at the GSR with USA Boxing Executive Director Mike McAtee (Colorado Springs, Colo.), CEO of Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority Phil DeLone, as well as two boxers competing in the tournament, two-time Elite World Championships bronze medalist Christina Cruz (New York, N.Y.) and Las Vegas, Nev. native Amado Fernando Vargas, son of 1996 Olympian and former pro boxer Fernando Vargas, who will be making his elite debut, expected to speak.

Anticipated to join Cruz and Vargas in the tournament are numerous national champions, international medalists and members of Team USA, including two-time Youth World Championships bronze medalist Isamary Aquino (Universal City, Texas), 2018 USA Boxing National Champion Rahim Gonzales (Las Vegas, Nev.), 2015 Junior World Champion Lupe Gutierrez (Sacramento, Calif.), 2018 Youth





Olympian Roma Martinez (Houston, Texas), 2015 Junior World Championships bronze medalist Harley Mederos (New York, N.Y.), 2017 Youth World Champion Citlalli Ortiz (Coachella, Calif.), 2018 Youth World Champion Iyana Verduzco (Los Angeles, Calif.), as well as over 20 boxers from the Reno and surrounding areas.

This year’s tournament will be the second tournament of the USA Boxing Olympic Qualifying Series which will conclude with the 2020 Olympic Trials for Boxing this December. The top two elite boxers, aged 18-40, in the 13 Olympic weight-classes will punch their tickets to compete at this December’s tournament.

For more tournament information, including schedule and bout sheets, as well as information about USA Boxing, click here.

Tournament Schedule

March 25: Press Conference, 11 a.m. – Crystal Ballroom

March 25: Competition, 6:00 p.m. – Summit Pavilion

March 26: Competition, 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – Summit Pavilion

March 27: Competition, 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – Summit Pavilion

March 28: Competition, 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – Summit Pavilion

March 29: Competition, 12:00 p.m. – Summit Pavilion

March 30: Competition, 6:00 p.m. – Summit Pavilion