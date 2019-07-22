USA Boxing’s Pan American Games Team Departs for Lima, Peru Today

The 11 boxers representing Team USA at this year’s Pan American Games in Lima, Peru departed from Colorado Springs, Colo. today following a two-week training camp at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Training Center. A full team roster can be seen below.





First held in 1937, and every four years since 1951, the Pan American Games are a summer sports competition for countries in North, South and Central America. In 2015 in Toronto, more than 6,000 athletes from 41 countries competed in 36 sports. 6,700 athletes are expected to compete in Peru, with Team USA sending a team of 643 total athletes.

USA Boxing is sending a strong and experienced team of 11 boxers – six men and five women – after an impressive performance at the Pan American Games Qualifier in Managua, Nicaragua, where Team USA won four gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

All 11 boxers will be making their Pan American Games debut in Lima, Peru, buoyed by their previous international successes. Team captains Virginia Fuchs and Richard Torrez Jr. will lead Team USA. Fuchs, the 2018 elite world championships flyweight bronze medalist, won gold at the qualifier, while Torrez, the 2019 super heavyweight Strandja Tournament champion, finished with a bronze.





Rashida Ellis, Troy Isley and Delante Johnson will be looking to repeat their gold-medal performances from the qualifier. Isley was the highlight of the qualifier, as he defeated reigning Pan American Games and Olympic Games champion Arlen Lopez of Cuba.

Keyshawn Davis and Oshae Jones are strong contenders and will be looking for redemption after earning Team USA’s silver medals at the qualifier. Rounding out the Pan American Games Qualifier medalists are 2018 elite world championships middleweight bronze medalist Naomi Graham and 2017 elite world championships bantamweight silver medalist Duke Ragan who both earned bronze to punch their ticket to Lima.

Bruce Carrington and Yarisel Ramirez, 2015 junior world championships silver medalist, complete USA Boxing’s contingent for Team USA at the Pan American Games.

USA Boxing will be led by National Head Coach Billy Walsh (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and National Assistant Coach Kay Koroma (Colorado Springs, Colo.), with Joe Guzman (Fountain, Colo.) and Jeff Mays (San Antonio, Texas) as assistant coaches and Jose Polanco (Colorado Springs, Colo.) as the team’s strength and conditioning coach. Other USA Boxing staff traveling to Lima include Team Manager Matt Johnson (Colorado Springs, Colo.), Athletic Trainer Kevin Kotsko (Pittsburgh, Pa.) and Press Officer Brian Taylor (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Boxing will begin July 27 at the Miguel Grau Coliseum and conclude on August 2. Click here to follow USA Boxing’s progress in Peru, as well as for news and boxer bios, and follow all of Team USA by clicking here: https://www.teamusa.org/lima2019

Team USA Roster:

51 kg: Virginia Fuchs, Houston, Texas

56 kg: Duke Ragan, Cincinnati, Ohio

57 kg: Yarisel Ramirez, Las Vegas, Nev.

60 kg: Bruce Carrington, Brooklyn, N.Y.

60 kg: Rashida Ellis, Lynn, Mass.

64 kg: Keyshawn Davis, Norfolk, Va.

69 kg: Oshae Jones, Toledo, Ohio

69 kg: Delante Johnson, Cleveland, Ohio

75 kg: Naomi Graham, Colorado Springs, Colo.

75 kg: Troy Isley, Alexandria, Va.

91+ kg: Richard Torrez Jr., Tulare, Calif.