2017 USA Boxing Men’s Elite National Championships

Following a year of highly-competitive national events, US amateur boxers are set to compete in the 2017 USA Boxing Elite National Championship, December 5-9, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

With up to six spots in each division already secured, based on the results of the 2016 Elite National Championships, 2017 Elite Western Qualifier and 2017 Elite Eastern Qualifier, the remaining spots have been filled based on the wild-card application process to complete the field of elite boxers.

A total of 88 boxers applied for a wild card qualification with 35 allocations awarded to finalize the Elite National Championships brackets.

“With this being the first year of the new elite athlete selection process, we are excited to see the top talent in the country compete to represent Team USA in 2018,” said Matt Johnson, USA Boxing High Performance Director. “We are looking forward to a high level of competition during these championships, and are confident that the increased competitiveness at the national stage will translate to further improvement of USA’s performance internationally on the road to Tokyo in 2020.”

Leading contenders include bantamweight Marc Castro (Fresno, Calif.), light welterweight Delante “Tiger” Johnson (Cleveland, OH), welterweight Quinton Randall (Katy, TX), bantamweight Duke Ragan (Cincinnati, OH), heavyweights Cam F. Awesome (Lenexa, KS) and Jared Anderson (Toledo, OH), middleweight Troy Isley (Alexandria, VA), light welterweight Freudis Rojas, Jr. (Las Vegas, NV), super heavyweights) Nkosi Solomon (Brooklyn, NY) and Richard Torrez (Tulare, CA.

Below is the final list of elite boxers, in order of ranking, who will contend for the title of national champion:

USA BOXING ELITE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD

LIGHT FLYWEIGHTS (108 lbs.)

Nicholas Scaturchio – 2016 National Championships

Efrain Sanchez – 2016 National Championships

Xavier Rodriguez – 2017 Western Qualifier

Timothy Jarman – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Jordon Aguilar-Sanchez – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Salaam Gonzalez – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Stephen Acosta – Wild Card Selection

Jonathan Rodriguez – Wild Card Selection

FLYWEIGHTS (114 lbs.)

Fernando Martinez – 2016 National Championships

Guillermo Gutierrez – 2016 National Championships

Michael Angeletti – 2017 Western Qualifier

Saleto Henderson – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

John Atiles – 2017 Western Qualifier

Charles Williams – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Jonas Persaud – Wild Card Selection

Timothy Longoria- Wild Card Selection

BANTAMWEIGHTS (123 lbs.)

Duke Ragan – 2016 National Championships

Shon Mondragon – 2016 National Championships

Dominique Crowder – 2017 Western Qualifier

Marc Castro – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Isaac Martinez – 2017 Western Qualifier

Raymond Ford – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Jesus Vasquez – Wild Card Selection

Daniel Bailey – Wild Card Selection

LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs.)

Aaron Perez – 2016 National Championships

Bruce Carrington – 2016 National Championships

Jemiah Richards – 2017 Western Qualifier

Keyshawn Davis – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Tyler Herberger – 2017 Western Qualifier

Kevin Montano – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Joseph Macedo – Wild Card Selection

James Browning – Wild Card Selection

LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS (141 lbs.)

Freudis Rojas – 2016 National Championships

Charlie Sheehy – 2016 National Championships

Israel Rodriguez – 2017 Western Qualifier

Delante Johnson – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Ismael Gutierrez – 2017 Western Qualifier

Jeremy Hill – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Bryson Nuckles – Wild Card Selection

Cristian Roman – Wild Card Selection

WELTERWEIGHTS (152 lbs.)

Quinton Randall – 2016 National Championships

Brian Ceballo -2016 National Championships

Marcus Davidson – 2017 Western Qualifier

Jaquan McElroy – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Anthony Franco – 2017 Western Qualifier

Sean Charleston – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Josniel Castro – Wild Card Selection

Azeez Muhammad – Wild Card Selection

MIDDELEWEIGHTS (165 lbs.)

Troy Isley – 2016 National Championships

Javier Martinez – 2016 National Championships

Austin Williams – 2017 Western Qualifier

Rahim Gonzalez – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Joeshon James – 2017 Western Qualifier

Nikita Ababiy – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Kiante Irving – Wild Card Selection

Miguel Hernandez – Wild Card Selection

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (178 lbs.)

Sean Hemphill – 2016 National Championships

Antwan Jones – 2016 National Championships

Khlalil Coe – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Jorge Tovar – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Atif Oberlton – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Darius Fulghum – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Miguel Teo – Wild Card Selection

Abel Gonzalez – Wild Card Selection

HEAVYWEIGHTS (201 lbs.)

Cam Awesome – 2016 National Championships

Jesus Flores – 2016 National Championships

Adrian Tillman – 2017 Western Qualifier

Marquise Williams – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Gaspard Pierre – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Deangelo Leachmen – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Jared Anderson – Wild Card Selection

Demek Edmonds – Wild Card Selection

SUPER HEAVY WEIGHTS (201+ lbs).

Nkosi Solomon – 2016 National Championships

Daniel Bean -2016 National Championships

Michael Graves – 2017 Western Qualifier

Ramel Clasablanca – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Eric Brigs – 2017 Western Qualifier

Leonid Grachiv – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Richard Torres – Wild Card Selection