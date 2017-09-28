USA BOXING CT announces the 2nd Annual Willie Pep Invitational

USA BOXING CT is pleased to announce 2nd Annual Willie Pep Invitational to be held on October 7th 2017 held in Ballrooms A & B in the CT Convention Center.

An evening of Elite Amateur Boxing for your entertainment.





All proceeds to benefit USA Boxing CT a 501c3 not for profit. Event includes VIP Gala Dinner, tickets $75. General Admission (w/o dinner) Available $35.

VIP: Cocktails at 5pm, Dinner 6pm.

General Admission: Gates Open 6:45pm

Program Start: 7:15pm, Opening Bell 7:30





Advance tickets Visit ctusaboxing.org, call 860 334 6853. General Admission available at the CT Convention Center Box Office night of the event. Cash only. VIP not available at the door.

This will be an evening of pure excitement as the Northeast’s elite amateur boxers compete for the Invitational Championship. 13 bouts of the highest level of competition to be on display.

Joint Press Conference with Rivera Promotions to be held on October 4th 2017 6:30pm at Red Rock Café 369 Capitol Ave Hartford, CT.

The MISSION of USA Boxing shall be to enable United States’ athletes and coaches to achieve sustained competitive excellence, develop character, support the sport of boxing, and promote and grow Olympic style boxing in the United States. The responsibility of USA Boxing is not only to produce Olympic gold, but also oversee and govern every aspect of amateur boxing in the United States.

The safety of the boxer is the number one priority.

A boxer is taught more than how to box but how to conduct oneself in the larger ring of life. Boxing requires discipline, courage, and responsibility.