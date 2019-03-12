USA Boxing Announces Seven New Board of Directors Members

– USA Boxing announced today the seven new board of director members, as well as Cam Awesome and Dick Hoffmann being reappointed as Athlete Representative Director and Independent Director, respectively. The new members will join the board effective March 31, 2019.





The Affiliate Member Director, Athlete Representative Directors, and the Local Boxing Committee (LBC) Director were vetted and nominated by USA Boxing’s Nominating and Governance Committee and elected by USA Boxing membership following USA Boxing’s bylaws.

USA Boxing utilized a Board of Director search firm to conduct a nation-wide search for Independent Director Candidates. Ten candidates were recommended to USA Boxing Nominating and Governance Committee who in turn vetted and selected four Independent Directors who they believe will complement and bolster USA Boxing’s board of directors. The Independent Directors have prior experience with amateur Olympic-style boxing and their training, knowledge and experiences outside of boxing will strengthen the board of directors.

The new board member designations are as follows:





Affiliated Member Director:

Eric Buller-Buller currently serves as the President of the National Collegiate Boxing Association, as well as works as the Director of the Harry T. Wilks Leadership Institute at Miami University in Miami, Ohio. Buller holds a B.S. in Soviet Foreign Affairs from the United States Military Academy, a M.Ed. in Higher Education Leadership from the College of William and Mary, as well as an Ed.D in Higher Education Administration from the University of Kansas.

Local Boxing Committee (LBC) Director:

Patrick Butler-Butler has been a District Court Judge in Colorado since 2009, and prior to that practiced law from 1986-2009, following his graduation from Gonzaga University with a law degree. He has been a USA Boxing official since 2013. Judge Butler was voted into this position by LBC Presidents, and hopes to help grow, sustain and improve USA Boxing on the local, national and international levels.

Athlete Representative Director:

Brian Ceballo – Ceballo was a long-time member of USA Boxing’s High Performance team prior to going on to the professional ranks in 2018. Ceballo represented Team USA at numerous international tournaments throughout his 206-13 amateur career, including the 2015 Pan American Games and 2015 World Series of Boxing. Ceballo will work alongside Awesome and Franchon Crews to represent the athlete perspective on the Board of Directors. He currently serves as an Athlete Representative on the Metropolitan LBC Board of Directors.

Independent Director:

Héctor Colón – Colón serves as the President and CEO of Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Prior to that, he spent six years as Executive Director of the Department of Health and Human Services of Milwaukee County. Colón was a member of the U.S. national boxing team for seven years. He won seven national titles and competed in the 1992 Olympic trials, losing to Jessie Briseno whom he knocked out in the first round for the U.S. welterweight championship in 1993. Colón served as the boxing and mixed martial arts commissioner for the state of Wisconsin from 2009 to 2011. He holds both a B.S. and M.S. in Occupational Therapy from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Independent Director:

Tyson Lee- the current President and CEO of Veteran Industries graduated with a BS degree in engineering and foreign languages from the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY where he made the Regimental All Star Boxing Team for three years. As a captain in the Army, he also won three state amateur titles while stationed in Hawaii. His professional military background includes completing U.S. Army schools such as Airborne, Jumpmaster, and Ranger, also serving as a Company Commander in the 25th Infantry Division (Light). He now resides in Spanish Fort, Alabama.

Independent Director:

Chris Trombetta-a former U.S. Army Infantry Captain, Trombetta currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Strategy & Talent for Red Bull North America. Prior, Trombetta worked for Bain & Company, a leading global management consulting firm, focused on consumer products and media & entertainment clients. He graduated with highest honors from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a B.S. in Human Factors Engineering and earned his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Independent Director:

Sherry Wulkan-Dr. Wulkan brings ringside physician experience to the board of directors, as the SUNY Stony Brook graduate has been around sports for many years. She is currently the Medical Director of the Combative Sports Consulting Services, as well as served as a consultant for numerous other organizations such as the NYU Langone Health, Florida State Athletic Commission, U.S. Marine Corps Combat Sports Program, and Atlantic Sports Health.