USA Boxing Announces New Board of Directors President, Vice President and Treasurer

USA Boxing announced today the three elected positions on our Board of Directors after a meeting held this weekend in Reno, Nevada.





Tyson Lee, the current President and CEO of Veteran Industries, was elected as the new USA Boxing President of the Board of Directors and will begin his service immediately until December 31, 2020.

“Being elected as the President of the Board of Directors for USA Boxing is one of the greatest honors I’ve ever received,” states Lee. “I’m excited to have the privilege to work with such a talented Board of Directors and staff in support of our mission to grow amateur boxing throughout the country, ultimately in pursuit of Olympic gold.”

Lee graduated with a BS degree in engineering and foreign languages from the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY where he made the Regimental All Star Boxing Team for three years. As a captain in the Army, he also won three state amateur titles while stationed in Hawaii. His professional military background includes completing U.S. Army schools such as Airborne, Jumpmaster, and Ranger, also serving as a Company Commander in the 25th Infantry Division (Light). He now resides in Spanish Fort, Alabama.





General Membership Director John Brown will serve as the 1st Vice President.

“I think we have a rejuvenated board that has the necessary passion and experience to allow USA Boxing to achieve its full potential,” said Brown on the new Board members and appointments.

Newly elected Local Boxing Committee (LBC) Director Patrick Butler will serve as the Board Treasurer.

“I am honored and privileged to be a member of the Board of Directors for USA Boxing and I am humbled by my appointment as the Treasurer to the Board of Directors,” stated Butler. “I take both positions very seriously. USA Boxing is a great organization with amazing potential for the athletes, officials and coaches from the local level to the international level. It is my goal to continue to improve on great things that are already happening with USA Boxing and to help in any way possible to bring new ideas to fruition.”