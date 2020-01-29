USA Boxing Announces 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Qualification Team

USA Boxing announced today the 13 boxers who will represent Team USA at the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games Tokyo Boxing Qualification Events, as well as the 13 alternates. A full list can be seen below.





The team was announced following the two-stage qualification process that began in December at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Boxing in Lake Charles and concluded at the recent 2020 Strandja Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria. The full athlete selection procedure can be seen here.

“First of all, this was a very difficult decision,” stated USA Boxing Head Coach Billy Walsh. “Some of these boxers were neck and neck between training camp and the 2020 Standja Tournament.”

“We feel the 13 boxers that earned their place on the Olympic Qualification Team will be the best team to represent Team USA at the upcoming qualifiers, as well as have the best opportunity to qualify a full team to the 2020 Olympic Games Tokyo.”





All 13 boxers will have two chances to punch their ticket to Tokyo. The first will take place at the America’s Qualification tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 26 – April 3. Boxers who do not qualify in Argentina will have one final opportunity at the World Qualifier in Paris, France, May 13-24. Click here for more information on how boxers qualify.

The boxers, as well as several training partners, will return to the United States Olympics and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Feb. 5 for their next training camp.

USA Boxing Olympic Qualification Team

51 kg: Virginia Fuchs, Houston, Texas

52 kg: Anthony Herrera, Los Angeles, Calif.

57 kg: Andrea Medina, San Diego, Calif.

57 kg: Bruce Carrington, Brooklyn, N.Y.

60 kg: Rashida Ellis, Lynn, Mass.

63 kg: Keyshawn Davis, Norfolk, Va.

69 kg: Oshae Jones, Toledo, Ohio

69 kg: Delante Johnson, Cleveland, Ohio

75 kg: Naomi Graham, Fayetteville, N.C.

75 kg: Joseph Hicks, Grand Rapids, Mich.

81 kg: Rahim Gonzales, Las Vegas, Nev.

91 kg: Darius Fulghum, Houston, Texas

91+ kg: Richard Torrez Jr., Tulare, Calf.

USA Boxing Olympic Qualification Team Alternates

51 kg: Christina Cruz, Hell’s Kitchen, N.Y.

52 kg: Abraham Perez, Albuquerque, N.M.

57 kg: Lupe Gutierrez, Sacramento, Calif.

57 kg: David Navarro, Los Angeles, Calif.

60 kg: Amelia Moore, Alexandria, Va.

63 kg: Ernesto Mercado, Pomona, Calif.

69 kg: Briana Che, Madison, Wisc.

69 kg: Freudis Rojas Jr., Dallas, Texas

75 kg: Morelle McCane, Cleveland, Ohio

75 kg: Javier Martinez, Milwaukee, Wisc.

81 kg: Atif Oberlton, Philadelphia, Pa.

91 kg: Jamar Talley, Camden, N.J.

91+ kg: Antonio Mireles, Des Moines, Iowa

