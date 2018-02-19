1st USA Boxing Alumni Association Event in N.E.

USA Boxing will host a private USA Boxing Alumni Association meet-and-greet this Thursday night (Feb. 22), prior to that evening’s open division finals of the New England Tournament of Champions, part of the 72nd annual New England Golden Gloves Championships, at historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The Feb. 22nd USA Boxing Alumni Association also being held, in part, to promote the 2018 USA vs. Ireland Northeast Boxing Tour, which kicks-off Monday, March 12, at the newly renovated Royale Entertainment Complex in Boston’s famed theater district. The USA vs. Ireland Northeast Boxing Tour will continue March 15 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. and concludes March 21 at The Manchester Downtown Hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire.





Many of New England’s all-time great amateur boxers will participate, including hometown hero and three-time New England champion, “Irish” Micky Ward. Others include Jose Antonio Rivera, John Scully, Richie LaMontagne, Dave Sullivan, Travis and Tarvis Simms, Bobby Harris, Peter Manfredo, Jr., Joe Alloj, Lawrence Clay-Bey and Troy Wortham.

All USA Boxing Alumni Association members, as well as any prospective members, are welcome to attend this unique meet-and-greet, starting when doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET, until the first bout at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Ticket prices start at $18.00, only $7.00 for students (ID required) and are available to purchase by calling the Lowell Memorial Auditorium box office at 1.866.722.8881 or ordering online at www.lowellauditorium.com.

Created to champion a lifelong, mutually beneficial relations between USA Boxing and its alumni, –boxers, officials, coaches and boxing fans — The Alumni Association connects generations of champions, inspiring and giving back to USA Boxing’s future boxing champions, in and out of the ring.

The USA Boxing Alumni Association is open to anyone who has a love for boxing and would like to stay connected with amateur boxing. Members are granted access to a wide variety of special events host by the Alumni Association, including Friday evening’s USA Boxing Alumni Association Hall of Fame reception.