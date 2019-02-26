USA Boxing Alumni Association tribute & fundraiser for N.E. greats Vinny Paz & Micky Ward a major success

CES Boxing promoter Jimmy Burchfield, Micky Ward, former N.E. amateur standout Calvin Brown, Vinny Paz and Al Valenti, USA Boxing Alumni Association, Special Projects Consultant





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (February 26, 2019) – USA Boxing Alumni Association’s tribute this past weekend to two of New England’s all-time greatest amateur boxers, Vinny “The Pazmanian Devil” Paz and “Irish” Micky Ward, was a major success at Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

A sold-out fundraiser to benefit the USA Boxing Alumni Association was held at Fred & Steve’s Steakhouse on Friday evening, honoring Paz and Ward, in addition to Hall of Fame referee Steve Smoger, who officiated numerous fights for both fighters.

Paz and Ward held a meet-and-greet Saturday night, prior to a CES Boxing event, as the popular boxers signed autographs and posed for pictures. They were brought into the ring, along with Smoger, and received a standing applause from the large crowd in attendance.





USA Boxing Alumni Association’s back-to-back nights at Twin River raised $3,000 (including proceeds from Sportsworld’s memorabilia auction) and added 20 new alumni members, including Paz, to its growing ranks.

“We were part of a magical weekend,” said Al Valenti, USA Boxing Special Projects Consultant. “Vinny and Micky greeted so many of their fans. It is without question that these two warriors define what the USA Boxing Alumni Association is all about: bringing together so many members from so many years past that built the future for so many young boxers. It was especially rewarding to see past boxers, coaches and officials flock to Vinny and Micky. The entire two-day experience at Twin River Casino was packed with memories that we will all hold onto for years to come. We’d like to thank Jimmy Burchfield (CES Boxing) for his hospitality and hosting Saturday evening’s event.”

Created to champion a lifelong, mutually beneficial relations between USA Boxing and its alumni, –boxers, officials, coaches and boxing fans — The Alumni Association connects generations of champions, inspiring and giving back to USA Boxing’s future boxing champions, in and out of the ring.

The USA Boxing Alumni Association is open to anyone who has a love for boxing and would like to stay connected with amateur boxing. Members are granted access to a wide variety of special events hosted by the Alumni Association, including its annual USA Boxing Alumni Association Hall of Fame reception.

