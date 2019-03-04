USA Boxing Alumni Association To Provide Study Hall for Boxers Participating in Western Qualifier

The USA Boxing Alumni Association will provide a study hall for boxers participating at the 2019 Western Elite Qualifier & Regional Open Championships in Reno, Nevada, March 23-30.





Boxers will be offered a quiet space, which will be open 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday-Friday, in the Grand Sierra Resort to complete school work they may be missing while attending the tournament.

“In the last couple of years, USA Boxing has offered an increased number of national tournaments to give our boxers more opportunities for competition,” stated Taryn Cass, USA Boxing Events and Boxing Operations Coordinator. “With many of these tournaments taking place during the school year, we have realized a need to provide opportunities for our boxers to see success outside the ring as well. Partnering with the Alumni Association, we came up with the new study hall.”

The room will be set up, classroom style with desks and school materials to complete any work they may need to do. A sign-in and sign-out sheet will be used to help keep track of hours. To incentivize the use of the Study Hall, boxers who spend a minimum of two hours in the space will be entered in a daily drawing for prizes.





Click here to register for the 2019 Western Elite Qualifier & Regional Open Championships.

USA Boxing Alumni Association

Created to champion a lifelong, mutually beneficial relations between USA Boxing and its alumni, –boxers, officials, coaches and boxing fans — The Alumni Association connects generations of champions, inspiring and giving back to USA Boxing’s future boxing champions, in and out of the ring.

The USA Boxing Alumni Association is open to anyone who has a love for boxing and would like to stay connected with amateur boxing. Members are granted access to a wide variety of special events hosted by the Alumni Association, including its annual USA Boxing Alumni Association Hall of Fame reception.

To join the Alumni Association, simply register at alumni@usaboxing.org for a $40.00 per year membership fee. New members will receive a T-shirt, keychain and e-wallet.