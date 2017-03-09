2016 US Olympian Conwell excited to join Four State Franchise

2016 US Olympian Charles Conwell is the newest member of Holden Productions’ wildly popular Four State Franchise.

A recent signee of Holden Productions and DiBella Entertainment, the Cleveland, OH native joins Trey Lippe-Morrison, Ivan Baranchyk, Dillon Cook, Jesse Cook and Jarrett Rouse as a member of the team. A middleweight in the amateurs who has his sights set on working his way down to the welterweight division, Conwell’s known as an heavy-handed action fighter. The Four State Franchise, which regularly fights at the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, OK in front of standing room only crowds, helped bring hope to a city currently facing economic struggles.





Conwell was introduced earlier today during an emotional press conference at the Buffalo Run which saw his father, Charles Sr., cry tears of joy. An honor student in high school who won 11 national champions as an amateur boxer, Conwell was named Ohio’s 2016 Amateur Athlete of the Year. He plans to become an adopted son among the locals like his aforementioned stablemate Baranchyk, who he’s seen fight at the Buffalo Run on ShoBox.

“Becoming a member of the Four State Franchise and getting the fans in my corner means everything to me,” said Conwell. “It motivates me to train harder and give the fans great fights. (Holden and DiBella being able to make me a member of) The Four State Franchise is something that helped me make my decision (on who’d promote me as a professional) and I look forward to becoming a fan favorite in Miami, OK.

Holden, a promoter for more than 20 years, considers Conwell one of his most exciting signees and envisions a bright future for his newest prospect.

“It’s not every day you get to sign a fighter who was not only a US Olympian but has the kind of style the crowd here loves. I’m looking forward to Charles’ progression and Lou DiBella and I will move him the right way. There’s no doubt in our minds that he’ll fit in perfectly with the Four State Franchise and become a local favorite in no time.”

Conwell’s pro debut is scheduled for April 21 at the Buffalo Run, where he’ll face an opponent in a four round middleweight contest.

Tickets are on sale now at the Buffalo Run Box Office or by logging onto stubwire.com.