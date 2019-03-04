Uprising Promotions Returns to Club Amazura on Friday Night

Ronson Frank’s Uprising Promotions will be returning to Club Amazura this Friday, March 8, presenting another entertaining night of boxing in association with The New Mexican Promotion.





“We are looking forward to hosting our first card of the year on Friday night,” said Ronson Frank, President of Uprising Promotions. “We have been receiving great support for our shows at Club Amazura, and that enables us to keep providing opportunities for young fighters. This card will showcase a nice group of rising local prospects and action fighters who will definitely make it an entertaining night for the fans in attendance.”

Hard-hitting Brooklyn native Jude Franklin (9-0, 8 KOs) will be seeking his 10th professional win in the main event on Friday night, taking on Aleem Jumakhonov (7-2-1, 4 KOs) of Horog, Tajikistan. Just one of Franklin’s preceding nine opponents have seen the final bell, and he will now look to extend his incredible knockout rate against the durable Jumakhonov.

Unbeaten featherweight Jose Gonzalez (11-0-2, 3 KOs) will also return to action on Friday night. Gonzalez, who is the cousin of former pound-for-pound king and four-division world champion Roman Gonzalez, will be competing on an Uprising Promotions show for the fourth time over his three-year career. He last fought in December, earning a unanimous decision victory over 28-bout veteran Andre Wilson.





Undefeated bantamweight Ariel Lopez (11-0, 7 KOs) makes his ring return on Friday after last stopping Jeno Tonte this past December at Club Amazura. A native of Puebla, Mexico, Lopez will be looking to keep his perfect record intact when he faces 13-bout veteran Jose Chanez of Tijuana, Mexico. This contest also marks the fourth consecutive and fifth overall appearance for Lopez on an Uprising Promotions show.

Also making his return to the Uprising Promotions stage on Friday night will be Brooklyn lightweight Wesley Ferrer (12-1-1, 7 KOs), who will take on Andrew Rodgers of Elkhart, Indiana. Ferrer fought each of his first six professional bouts on an Uprising Promotions card, and he was victorious in his first 12 overall fights. He has since fought back-to-back undefeated opponents, battling to a split decision draw against Will Madera in late 2017 before suffering his lone professional setback against Steven Ortiz in 2018.

Undefeated super lightweight Mathew Gonzalez (7-0, 4 KOs) makes his ring return on Friday night, looking to pick up the eighth consecutive win to start his professional career. The Ridgewood, N.Y. native made his debut in 2017 and last fought this past September when he earned a unanimous decision victory over Jordan Morales.

Rounding out the seven-fight show will be two more action-packed bouts, both of which are slated for six rounds. Titus Williams (7-2, 2 KOs) of Long Island will meet 14-bout veteran Cristian Renteria of Mexico in super featherweight action, while 50-year-old Hawaii native Eileen Olszewski (10-7-3, 1 KO) looks to prove that age is just a number when she competes in a bantamweight attraction.

Club Amazura is located at 91-12 144th Place in Jamaica, Queens. Sponsorship opportunities for this exciting night are still available for any companies or local businesses who are interested in showcasing themselves. To inquire about becoming a sponsor, call (516) 939-7861.

This Uprising Promotions card will continue the initiative to KO Autism, with proceeds from the night getting donated to The School For Language and Communication Development (SLCD) in Glen Cove, New York. For ticket information, call us today at (516) 939-7861.

Keep it locked to UprisingPromotions.com and @UprisingNYC for all of the latest information from Uprising Promotions.