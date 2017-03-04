Uprising Promotions Adds Salim Larbi to Stable

Uprising Promotions has signed super welterweight Salim Larbi (20-7-2, 7 KOs) to a promotional contract, with the 29-bout veteran officially being added to a roster that already includes light heavyweight contender Samuel Clarkson (19-3, 12 KOs) and middleweight Kemahl Russell (10-0, 8 KOs).





“Salim is someone who is being overlooked by a lot of other promoters,” said Ronson Frank, President of Uprising Promotions. “If you look at his losses, they always tend to be very close fights. I see him working every day in the gym and sparring with some of the prospects we work with, and he has a lot of talent. We look to help him develop those skills and become the boxer that we know he can be.”

Larbi, 29, is a native of Cambrai Nord, France. Now fighting out of Brooklyn, he turned professional in 2009 and started his career with a 16-1-2 record over his first 19 bouts. That impressive run set him up for an interim WBO Super Welterweight title bout in the Czech Republic against Lukas Konecny, coming up short in that contest. He later claimed the African Boxing Union belt at 154 pounds by defeating Patrice Sou Toke, which set him up for a WBA Inter-Continental Championship opportunity against Jack Culcay in Germany. In his most recent bout, Larbi fell to undefeated John Vera in a debatable split decision loss for the WBA-NABA Super Welterweight Title.

“I feel like if we fix a few things here and there with him during training, then he is going to start getting better results when he fights,” Frank continued. “Sometimes, all it takes to turn things around is to have the right people behind you and supporting you through the entire process.”

Negotiations for Larbi’s first fight under the Uprising Promotions banner are currently underway. Stay tuned for information regarding his promotional debut in the coming weeks.

