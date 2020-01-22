Updated Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach undercard for SHOWTIME on Jan.25

SHOWTIME Sports will live stream three undercard bouts featuring a trio of undefeated up-and-coming prospects as part of exciting undercard action on Saturday, January 25, from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™, in a Premier Boxing Champions event headlined by two-division world champion Danny “Swift” García.





Prior to the SHOWTIME telecast, undefeated super lightweight prospect Patrick Harris (18-0, 9 KOs), of Washington, D.C., will take on Clay Burns (8-6-2, 4 KOs) of Alexandria, La., in the live stream offering on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. In another eight-round attraction, Keeshawn Williams (6-0-1, 2 KOs) of District Heights, Md., will face Gaku Takahashi (16-10-1, 8 KOs) of Yuburi, Japan. In a six-round opening bout of the streaming coverage, Baltimore native and Calvin Ford-trained undefeated middleweight prospect Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson will take on Kansas City’s Antonio Louis Hernandez.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN streams live online on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page leading into the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME.

The event is headlined by two-division world champion Garcia as he returns to the ring to take on hard-hitting slugger Ivan “El Terrible” Redkach in a 12-round WBC welterweight title eliminator. In the co-feature, former unified 154-pound champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd returns against all-action Francisco “Chia” Santana in a 10-round super welterweight contest, plus sensational super bantamweight Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton will face undefeated Arnold Khegai in a 12-round WBO Super Bantamweight title eliminator to open the telecast.





SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN is hosted by Brian Campbell and Luke Thomas providing preview and analysis of that evening’s SHOWTIME telecast. Ray Flores will call the live undercard play-by-play action from ringside alongside Hall of Fame analyst Steve Farhood.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and DSG Promotions, are on-sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and barclayscenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. Group discounts are available by calling 844-BKLYN-GP. The Fulton vs. Khegai bout is promoted in association with Salita Promotions.

The 25-year-old Harris turned professional after a highly-successfully amateur career in 2014 and has steadily increased his level of opposition while building his undefeated resume. The nephew of former two-division world champion Lamont Peterson and his brother Anthony, Harris comes from a boxing family. His father, Patrice “Boogie” Harris., is a well-known trainer at Headbangers Gym in Washington, D.C. The slick southpaw was active in 2019, fighting four times. He is coming off a TKO victory over Joaquim Carneiro in November and in March, he won via shutout decision in an event that was headlined by his uncles.





Williams, a 22-year-old rising prospect out of Maryland, has won five consecutive bouts since a split draw in just his second pro fight. Williams will return to Barclays Center for his second straight fight, after he dismantled Mario Alberto Perez Navarro in a first-round TKO on the undercard of Adam Kownacki vs. Chris Arreola in August.

The 19-year-old southpaw Simpson has been an active young pro since his debut in December of 2018 as he picked up five victories in 2019. A stablemate of undefeated two-time super featherweight and current WBA Lightweight Title holder Gervonta Davis, Simpson was a 12-time National Champion and six-time Silver Glove Champion as an amateur. He honed his skills at the Upton Boxing Center in West Baltimore under the watchful eye of his trainer Ford.

Rounding out the undercard attractions are Staten Island’s Kenny Robles (7-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight fight against Patterson, New Jersey’s Rickey Edwards (12-4, 3 KOs), heavyweight prospect Steven Torres (1-0, 1 KO) from Reading, Pennsylvania taking on Williamsville, New York’s Dakota Witkopf (1-1, 1 KO) in a four-round bout and the pro debut of East Orange, New Jersey’s Rajon Chance in a four-round super bantamweight duel versus Rockville, Maryland’s Akihiro Nakamura (1-0).