Update – Alexander Povetkin’s WBC clean boxing program

On December 16, 2016, VADA notified the WBC that Alexander Povetkin’s anti-doping test taken from his December 6, 2016 “A” Sample pursuant to the WBC Clean Boxing Program (“CBP”) yielded an adverse analytical finding for the banned substance Ostarine. The WBC Rules & Regulations provide that Mr. Povetkin can request that: (1) the “B” Sample be tested; and (2) he or his designated representative(s) witness the opening of the “B” sample container.


Mr. Povetkin made the requests set forth above. The opening of the “B” Sample container is scheduled to take place at the University of California Los Angeles laboratory on January 5, 2017.

The WBC is still investigating the circumstances of Mr. Povetkin’s positive test. The WBC will issue a final ruling on the matter after it completes its investigation and it receives the “B” Sample anti-doping tests results.

