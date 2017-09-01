Upbeat “GGG”

WBC middleweight champion, Gennady Golovkin has built a mighty impressive undefeated career record of 37 victories and 33 KO´s, and now it’s time to put it all to the test against Santos Saul Alvarez Barragan, better known as “Canelo” (49-1-1) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16th.

“GGG” began his eye catching pro career on May 6, 2006 and from that moment his fists proved busy, winning one victory after another, to become the World Boxing Council champion, first as interim monarch and later as The absolute king of 160 pound.

Gennady GGG Golovkin is readying and steadying for the singular most important commitment of his career, in defending his crown against Saul “Canelo”Alvarez, in a brilliantly match clash that the public has been clamouring for, since “Canelo” became the king of the middleweights after defeating Puerto Rican Miguel Cotto.

“I want to win this fight because this triumph will propel me into history . I want to be remembered in the same breath as: Sugar Ray Leonard. I recall and aclaim many great middleweight champions like Carlos Monzon, Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Bernard Hopkins. There are now new stories, new times and a new era for us. There are many great new stories to be told of this tremendous division, via action. ”





CHRONOLOGY OF THE BODY OF GENNADY’S WORK:

October 18, 2014 / Gennady Golovkin vs. Marco Antonio Rubio.

That night “GGG” won the interim WBC title by beating the Mexican fighter via fast track.

February 21, 2015 / Gennady Golovkin vs. Martin Murray / WBC Interim World Title.

Golovkin defeated Murray by TKO 11.



May 16, 2015 / Gennady Golovkin vs. Willie Monroe Jr. / WBC Interim World Title.

Golovkin defeated Willie Monroe by TKO in the sixth round.

October 17, 2015 / Gennady Golovkin vs. David Lemieux / WBC Interim World Title.

Golovkin defeated Lemieux by knockout in the 8th round.



April 23, 2016 / Gennady Golovkin vs. Dominic Wade / WBC Interim World Title.

Golovkin defeated Dominic Wade PDQ in the second round.



September 10, 2016 / Gennady Golovkin vs. Kell Brook / WBC World Title

Gennady wins in five blistering rounds.



March 18, 2017 / Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs / WBC World Title.

Golovkin defeated Jacobs by unanimous decision.

Now it’s crunch time. Many predict it’ll be a brief encounter between GGG and Canelo, while others think it’ll prove to be a gruelling war of attrition. Few imagine it’ll got the distance, given the power punching both are bound to unload!

