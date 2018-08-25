United States Military Rivalry Adds Punch To Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions’ Sept 29th Card

Charlotte, NC (August 24, 2018) – On September 29, Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions will deliver a powerful boxing card filled with some of North Carolina’s young talent. This must-see event will have added punch when United States Military rivalries are renewed and nasty rivals JacQuan “Da King” Townes and Miree “The Pink Panther” Coleman do battle in a fight billed “Marine vs. Army” for the WBF Cruiserweight Silver International title.





Townes 5-1 (4 KO’s) a former U.S. Marine turned to the sport of boxing as part of a weight loss program. After a minor setback in his first professional fight, Townes has run up a five-fight win streak. The 2017 North Carolina Boxing newcomer of the year leans on his faith in GOD and love to fight to draw strength. Townes is extremely confident and had this to say about the September 29th opponent Townes calls a “Facebook Thug”: “On paper, he is supposed to have all of the advantages over me. He has more experience and a better record; However, the biggest part of his game is his mouth. He talks a lot, laughs Townes. I just have to bring the fight to him.”

Coleman 6-5 (4 KO’s) is dubbed “The Pink Panther” because his army unit was called the Panthers and he wears pink boxing gear to bring awareness to breast cancer. Coleman, of Fayetteville, NC is one of a few North Carolina fighters willing to risk his young record and take chances against tough competition. Coleman’s showmanship is as good as any fighter in the world, and his move down to Cruiserweight should highlight his power and natural physique. “The Pink Panther” is very confident and does not see Townes as seasoned or skilled enough to present any problems and can’t wait for the first bell to ring, “We gonna settle it in the ring. We gonna see when that bell rings!”

Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions’ September 29th card will also include must-see talents Chordale “The Gift” Booker 10-0 (5 KO’s), Dijon “2 Slick” Cissel, Buck “Bombs Away” Courson, Demonte Cherry, Antonio “The Mechanic” Robertson, Lamarco “The Bull” Ellis, Tivan “Tezmania” Young, Bryan Rae Jr, Lionel Charles, Lavar Lowe, Preston “The Italian Stallion” Wilson, Stephen Dailey Jr, Khalil “Gods Warrior” Smoot, Will “Badnewz” Williams, Edvis Galloway, Rydell Mayes Jr, and Quinton “The Underdog” Rankin 12-5-2 (9 KO’s).

Tickets to the Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions event are priced at $40 for General Admission and $60 for Ringside/VIP. Tickets are available online by going to https://bit.ly/2wmMY61 – Tickets can also be purchased by calling (980) 230-5059 or emailing Vegasgrandboxingpromotions@gmail.com





Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions presents a night of powerful professional boxing Saturday, September 29, 2018, at The Extravaganza located at 1610 N Tryon Street in Charlotte, NC. Doors open at 5:30 PM. First Fight at 6:30 PM.

