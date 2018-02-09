United Boxing Promotions signs Sukhdeep Singh

United Boxing Promotions (UBP) announced today that it has signed Indian super middleweight prospect Sukhdeep Singh for his professional debut, March 17, at Hersey Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

An elusive, pure boxer, Singh will make his pro debut March 17 on a UBP-presented St. Patrick’s Day card, in a four-round bout against an opponent to be determined, at Undefeated Irish-Canadian sensation Josh “Dubs” O’Reilly (10-0, 4 KOs), fighting out of Hamilton (Canada), will make his initial International Boxing Association (IBA) Inter-Continental lightweight title defense against Mexican veteran Juan Bedolla Orozco (19-7-2, 14 KOs) in the 10-round main event.





“Since 2010,” UBP promoter Tyler Buxton said, “United Boxing Promotions has launched the careers of Toronto’s best boxers. On March 17th, we continue this tradition with the pro debut of Sukhdeep Singh, whose international boxing experience and following could make him the next Amir Khan.”

India may not be boxing’s most fertile country, although reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific and Oriental super middleweight champion Vijender Singh (10-0, 7 KOs) is an exception, but Singh had a decorated amateur career, ranked as high as No. 17 in the world in his division.

The 25-year-old Singh, who is switches between orthodox and southpaw stances, captured gold medals at the 2012 Senior National Boxing Championship and 2011 Boxing Super Cup. Two years ago, he also trained with the Indian Olympic Boxing Team in Ireland.

Last year, Singh was named “Best Boxer” in India’s inaugural boxing league, Super Pro Boxing League, founded by former world champion Khan and Bill Dosanjh.

“I’m very happy for this opportunity to turn professional in Toronto at the Hershey Centre,” Singh commented.

From Punjab’s farming fields to Canada’s training grounds, Singh is being trained by Ryan Grant of Grant MMA & Boxing.





“I have been training Sukh since he was 16 years old,” Grant noted. “I’m excited to watch his growth through the professional ranks.”