United Boxing Promotions signs Mark Smither

United Boxing Promotions (UBP) has signed yet another standout Canadian amateur boxer, welterweight Mark Smither, to an exclusive promotional contract.





“I have been watching Mark fight at the top Canadian amateur level for a long time,” UBP president Tyler Buxton said. “He is the type fighter everyone likes: he can box when he wants to and he isn’t afraid to mix it up as well. Mark’s just an overall likeable guy, in and out of the ring. I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“I have known Mark’s coach, Jack Ireland, for almost 20 years. I’ve been pushing him to turn his guys pro for many years now. Finally, he has taken that step and I can’t wait to see how far we go as a team.”

Fighting out of Barrie, Ontario, Canada, the 26-year-old Smither (1-0) made his professional debut this past May 11, taking a four-round unanimous decision from Alvaro Figueroa Cervantes.





Smither’s next fight is scheduled for September 14 against an opponent to be determined at CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

“After 12 years in the sport and more than 100 amateur fights,” Smither explained, “I feel like I am now ready to compete at the professional level. The key to boxing is making the right fights at the right time and I feel Tyler Buxton and United Boxing Promotions are the best in Canada doing just that. I think with the team I now have behind me, we will do great things in the near future.

“I think a Canadian title shot is definitely achievable within the next two years and I feel like United Boxing Promotions could possibly make it happen in my hometown of Barrie. At the end of the day with the team I now have behind me, anything is possible in this fight game, and I plan on making a statement in the super lightweight division.”

During his amateur career, Smither competed in 102 matches, highlighted by two-title winning performances in the Ontario Provincial Championships and Brampton Cup. He also captured gold at the Ontario Winter Games, Ray McGibbons Tournament and Ahrnie Bohem Tournament.

Smither is the latest addition to UBP’s growing stable of gifted boxers, including world super welterweight title challenger Brandon “Bad Boy” Cook (20-2, 13 KOs), NABA lightweight champion Josh “Dubs” O’Reilly (15-0, 5 KOs), former IBF International heavyweight champion Frankie Rill, WBC International Silver lightweight title-holder Christian Uruzguieta (18-4-1, 6 KOs), super welterweight Ricardo “Magic Man” Salas (13-1, 9 KOs), lightweight Mohammed Abedeen (10-1-1, 3 KOs), super welterweights Ryan Young (13-4, 10 KOs) and Karlton Hess (3-1, 2 KOs), middleweight Sukhdeep “Chakria” Singh Bhatti (5-0, 2 KOs), and newly signed cruiserweight Brock Stumpf (1-0, 1 KO).